‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Shares Baby Bump Photo, Reveals Due Date?

Kailyn Lowry recently shared the “first official” photo of her growing baby bump online.

Nearly one month after she confirmed she is expecting her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media, where she posed for a mirror selfie with her baby bump on full display.

In the caption of the photo, as Wetpaint Entertainment revealed on March 17, Kailyn Lowry wrote, “Littlest beeb.”

Kailyn Lowry is already mom to 7-year-old Isaac, from her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

A post shared by Teen Mom 2 (7 Seasons)™ (@teen.mom02) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

According to Wetpaint Entertainment, Kailyn Lowry, who celebrated he 25th birthday last week, is nearly 20 weeks pregnant.

Also on March 17, The Hollywood Gossip noted that Kailyn Lowry had been extremely tight-lipped about her pregnancy so far. In addition to not revealing her pregnancy until after she faced several weeks of rumors (and an alleged announcement from her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans), Kailyn Lowry has kept the identity of her child’s father a secret.

Days after Kailyn Lowry took to her blog and announced her baby news, she appeared on a live Teen Mom 2 after show, where she explained to host Nessa Diab that she was not ready to confirm who had fathered her third child. She also said on Twitter around that time that she and her mystery man were no longer together — if they ever were at all.

Although Kailyn Lowry has also kept her due date under wraps, she revealed she was nearly halfway through her pregnancy at the time her baby news was shared, which means that she likely got knocked up sometime in November. As for her potential due date, The Hollywood Gossip estimated that she would give birth some time in July or early August.

A post shared by Teen Mom 2 (7 Seasons)™ (@teen.mom02) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

At the time Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy with her fans and followers, she called out people close to her for selling her out before she was ready to go public with her baby news and said she didn’t want to be chased by paparazzi in her hometown.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy,” she explained last month. “I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry suffered a miscarriage in late 2015 while married to Javi Marroquin. Months later, after Lowry claimed she didn’t want any more children, the couple chose to end their marriage and in December of last year, their divorce was finalized.

“This was the choice I made. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she continued. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]