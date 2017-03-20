Coco Austin Attempts To Have Snow Day With Baby Chanel Nicole

Fitness and lingerie model Coco Austin has once again tried to get baby Chanel Nicole to embrace snow days as she shares adorable photos.

Coco took her 16-month-old daughter out to play in the snow on their home’s balcony, but the baby wasn’t quite ready to enjoy the cold weather. The 38-year-old mom said Chanel was “weirded out” by the slush as she attempted to get her to enjoy their outing.

Austin said she did manage to get Chanel to laugh only after pretending a snowball was talking to her.

“Introducing Chanel to snow..She was kinda weirded out by it but then I started acting like the snow was talking to her then she cracked up.. The things I do to make her laugh…”

Introducing Chanel to snow❄..She was kinda weirded out by it but then I started acting like the snow was talking to her then she cracked up.. The things I do to make her laugh????.Also loving my mom Tina's company she's the best! (Swipe to see the other pic) #noreaster2017 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Coco’s followers did, however, enjoy the snow day photos as they commented on the post. Some Instagram users mention how adorable Chanel Nicole is as the baby frolics with her mom.

“The dimples in this baby are amazing.” “She is adorable she looks like her daddy love her cheeks.”

Hollywood Life also reported on Chanel’s snow day adventure as the article called her reaction “hilarious.”

“While most kids love a snow day, we don’t think Coco Austin, 37, and Ice-T’s, 59, daughter Chanel Marrow, 1, will be building a snowman any time soon.”

The site detailed the fact Chanel wasn’t such a fan of the powder as she refused to play outside.

“After all, according to her mother, the adorable youngster was not fan of the stuff after seeing it for the first time when Storm Stella hit.”

Hollywood Life also quoted Coco calling her daughter a “warm weather girl” as the baby obviously isn’t into snow days.

“Chanel was not into it..I think she’s warm weather girl.”

Austin had her first snow day with Chanel back in February as she took the tot outside their New York home.

Snow day in New York!!! A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Coco had also stated Chanel didn’t seem to enjoy playing in the snow as much as she had anticipated in February, either. However, her followers still loved seeing the mother-daughter moment as they commented on the first photos of Chanel Nicole seeing the snow.

“Cutest picture ever of you two! She is gonna be your BFF and always! You are such a great mama! Xoxo.”

Prior to Chanel’s snow day outing, Coco shared images of the baby wearing pajamas while braving out the storm.

“Snowed in..wearing Pj’s all day playing with my new teething chews from @loveandchewkids and practicing my yoga.”

????Snowed in..wearing Pj's all day playing with my new teething chews from @loveandchewkids and practicing my yoga A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Once again, fans came through with adoring comments as they supported Coco’s daughter. The toddler does have over 400,000 Instagram followers on her own account, after all.

“Hi sweetie! Pj days are the best days! Have fun!” “She is such a happy baby!!!!!”

The snow day photos are just a few examples of how Austin shares her life with fans as she continues to post images of Chanel. Coco has been candid about being a hands-on mom as she takes her daughter with her to hair appointments, concerts, and even includes her in modeling shoots.

Fans can expect to see more adorable adventures from Coco and Chanel as they play in the snow and bundle up to brave the chilly New York weather together.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]