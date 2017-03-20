Khloe Kardashian Fan Says ‘Doctors Made Her Face’ And Lamar Odom Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has always been criticized a lot for her getting plastic surgery on her face and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which her face looked very different from usual and her fans didn’t hold back.

One of them said: “Doctors made that face”.

“This photoshop is unreal,” said another.

While another asked her:”why do u photoshop your nose?”

“This is not your face wtf,” said another.

Clearly, there were many fans who could see that her nose looked very different. This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for the way her nose looks. Khloe has denied many times that she’s had plastic surgery. Khloe Kardashian has also said that her nose looks slightly smaller when she washes her face, indicating that the shape of her nose changes with the way she does her makeup.

But it would be a shock to many people who think that she is opposed to surgery that she isn’t really opposed to it. The Inquisitr reported Khloe Kardashian as saying that she believes one should go through proper channels before taking to surgery. “If you’re working out and you have a trouble area, and it’s still bothering you, then go fix it if you want. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first.”

Once she earned a lot of ire from fans who said she shouldn’t have photoshopped the scar on her thigh. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said the reason she photoshops the scar is because she got disfigured in an accident, the Inquisitr had reported.

“To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit,” she said. “I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”

Her fans have repeatedly told her that she needs to make sure she is not going overboard with her surgeries. Khloe Kardashian has said that when she was under a lot of pressure during her divorce from Lamar Odom, she paid attention to her body and made sure she was dedicated to her body. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

While Khloe Kardashian moved on from her relationship with Lamar Odom, it looks like he wasn’t really able to do that. InTouch had reported that Lamar Odom is probably going around with a woman who can be best labelled Khloe’s doppelganger.

“Khloé told [Lamar] she’s in love with Tristan and that she’s making him the number one priority in her life,” a source previously told Hollywood Life. “That absolutely devastated Lamar. He was in complete shock. That was the first time Lamar’s cried over Khloé in a very long time. He’s mad at her. He’s in denial about [a lot] of things and is pissed that his dream of being married, living together, and trying for a family with Khloé has come to an end.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had plastic surgery? Do you think Lamar Odom will ever move on? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

