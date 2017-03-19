Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Hailey Baldwin Hang By Pool Amid Kylie, Meek Mill Rumors

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin all hung out by the pool for a relaxing day amid rumors that Kylie has a crush on Meek Mill.

Kylie Jenner and her supermodel sister Kendall had a fun day swimming in the pool with their pal Hailey Baldwin on Saturday.

homies only A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The famous ladies uploaded plenty of photos to their Snapchat and Instagram accounts to share their fun in the sun with fans.

Kylie Jenner cozied up next to 20-year-old Hailey Baldwin to pose for a snap with the popular dog filter.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Kylie, Kendall, and Hailey all sported minimal makeup for their day by the pool. Kylie Jenner rocked a big pair of diamond studs and Hailey opted for a gold chain necklace.

Kylie shared a Snapchat video of her sister Kendall wearing a striped Puma bikini and a gold name plate chain with the leopard filter.

Kennyyyyy A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Before hitting the pool, Kylie, Kendall, and Hailey all hit up some shops in Beverly Hills for some retail therapy, according to Daily Mail.

Perhaps Kylie and Hailey were trying to cheer up Kendall Jenner after she was robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry from her home earlier this week.

Kylie Jenner seemed carefree amid rumors that she and her boyfriend Tyga were breaking up and that she had a thing for Meek Mill.

harmony A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner reportedly has “butterflies” thinking about how much Meek Mill likes her.

Meek Mill liked multiple Instagram photos on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram and even allegedly messaged her privately on the app.

“She thinks he’s super sexy, super legit and she loves that he’s 6’2 and 29. Even though Tyga’s 27, she sometimes feels like the mature one in the relationship. She’s anxious about taking it off social media, though, because she does’t need a feud with Nicki Minaj.”

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj barely just broke up but Kylie has had some tension with the female rapper in the past.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Meek was reported to be “totally crushing on Kylie.”

“He’s always thought she was super hot. She’s just his type — tiny waist and a Kardashian booty.”

Minaj supposedly took a dig at Tyga in her music video for “Feeling Myself” with Beyonce when she wore a jersey with the number 17 and the word “pervert” on it.



RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner Not Allowed To Babysit Tyga’s Son, Blac Chyna Reportedly Claimed

Kendall Jenner Robbed By Someone She Knew? Kardashians Targeted For Theft Again

Kylie Jenner Makeup Ripping Off Fans? Posts $5k Highlighter Outfit Amid Crisis

Meanwhile, Kylie’s 27-year-old boyfriend Tyga told Hollywood Life that he was not worried about Meek Mill talking to Kylie at all.

Inside sources claim that Tyga has “Kylie on lock.”

” She’s not going anywhere and he’s not threatened by Meek. No disrespect, but Tyga isn’t about to get rattled just because another dude is on his girl’s page being thirsty.”

Tyga apparently thinks that 19-year-old Kylie Jenner is “the sexiest woman he’s ever been with, so it’s natural for another man to lust after her.”

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Do you think Tyga should be nervous about Meek Mill crushing on his girl Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea / Stringer/ Getty Images]