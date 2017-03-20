Blake Shelton Wants Gwen Stefani To Go Hunting Nude, Gwen Just Wants A Ring

Blake Shelton recently revealed that he wants Gwen Stefani to go hunting with him, but it sounds like he wouldn’t be too concerned about bagging a big buck if his wish were granted. In Blake’s ultimate redneck fantasy, Gwen isn’t wearing camouflage clothing to blend in with their surroundings. Instead, she’s buck naked.

Before Blake Shelton took the stage at his March 17 concert in Rosemont, Illinois, fans got to hear the country singer describe his dream date with Gwen Stefani. Blake did his usual Q&A in the BS’ers Lounge, and one fan asked The Voice star to describe what his perfect day would be. A video of his risqué response was filmed and shared on the Gwen & Blake Fans Instagram page.

“Well, it’s got to be in the fall during deer season,” Blake said. “Sorry if there’s any tree huggers in here that’s upset by that. You probably didn’t come to see me if that’s the fact.”

Blake added that his girlfriend would obviously spend his perfect day with him. The couple would likely be in a hunting blind because Blake wants Gwen to wear nothing but her birthday suit during his dream hunting trip.

“I’d like for Gwen to be there, that would be great… naked,” Blake quipped. “Sorry, there’s children in here.”

Blake Shelton also said that he would have Earl Thomas Conley playing on his iPod, and he and Gwen Stefani would be sipping on Smithworks Vodka and Sprite Zero. Unfortunately for Blake, it’s highly unlikely that Gwen will ever make his nude hunting fantasy a reality. Last summer, Rolling Stone asked the “She’s Got a Way with Words” singer if he’s ever gone hunting with Gwen, and Blake laughed at the question.

“I know you know better than that,” Blake responded. “I can just see her: ‘Get ’em!’ That makes me laugh.”

Blake Shelton also explained why he loves deer hunting so much.

“But bowhunting white-tailed deer in Oklahoma is my favorite thing. It takes me back to my childhood. There’s just so many memories and special things that have happened to me that revolve around deer season, honestly. It’s my favorite time of year.”

As Rolling Stone points out, Gwen Stefani is an animal rights advocate. However, it doesn’t look like the Cali girl has tried to stop her country boy from going hunting. Earlier this year, he joined a few of his fellow singers for the Grand Ole Opry’s hunting retreat. As Rare Country reports, Blake Shelton and Chris Janson were two of the country music stars who feasted on wild game during the annual hunting trip. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani has said that she doesn’t eat meat, so Blake has to eat his venison alone whenever they’re together.

While Blake Shelton’s dream date involves nudity, booze, and possible bloodshed, he would need just one thing to plan the perfect day for his girlfriend: a ring. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Gwen recently revealed that she really wants Blake to propose to her. Alicia Keys brought up the topic of Blake popping the question in an outtake from The Voice. Alicia asked Blake he would consider getting down on one knee in front of The Voice cameras, but Blake wasn’t sure how his girlfriend would feel about a televised proposal.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Blake asked his girlfriend.

“That would be my dream come true!” a giggling Gwen responded.

If Blake Shelton had asked his girlfriend this question a few months ago, it’s possible that her response wouldn’t have been quite as enthusiastic. According to Gwen Stefani, she thought that simply being on The Voice with her boyfriend was going to make her feel weird. As it turns out, she was totally wrong.

“I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous. I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!’ But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun,” Gwen said. “Obviously, any time I can be around Blake is a blessing,”

