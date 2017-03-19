‘The Walking Dead’ EP Says Season 7 Concludes Entire Chapter Of The AMC Show

The Walking Dead executive producer and showrunner Scott Gimple has announced that not only will Season 7 of TWD end an entire storyline, but it will also end an entire chapter of the show that will segue into an entirely new show in Season 8.

There is much to hypothesize about when a producer for The Walking Dead makes comments about the future of the series. But when a showrunner says it, then the future of the show is understood right away. One thing that Season 7 of The Walking Dead has been building up to since the very first episode is a phrase that TWD fans know as “all out war.” But that is supposed to happen over many episodes, and possibly even an entire season, according to die-hard fans of The Walking Dead on social media.

But what you may not know is that Scott Gimple appears to have other plans as to how that plays out on The Walking Dead TV show. Fans should keep in mind that Gimple and other producers for The Walking Dead like to deviate from the source material that has been set as canon in the comic books by Robert Kirkman.

At PaleyFest, as reported by Deadline, Scott Gimple gave fans a unique glimpse into how Season 7 will end and how Season 8 will begin.

“The end of this season [of The Walking Dead] is very much the end of a chapter,” Scott Gimple said. “It’s very much a conclusion that promises this gigantic, epic tale to come. The first episode [of Season 8] is, I think, less about [the fact] that we reached 100 episodes; it’s more about setting up the next 100 episodes.”

There is no doubt that AMC is poised to give The Walking Dead 100 or more episodes from this point forward, given hat it is the highest rated drama on cable TV and one of the most talked about topics on social media ever since it premiered in 2010. But there are a few hangups with that.

First of all, is there enough material from The Walking Dead comic books for them to continue that far? The simple answer to that is both yes and no. Yes, there is enough material to spread out over the next 100 episodes. But no, The Walking Dead on AMC does not stick exclusively to that material which means that they can create specific storylines and arcs that are exclusive to the show. Just consider the characters of Daryl and Carol for your case and point. Neither are in the comic book at this point in the show, and Daryl was never in it to start with.

That leads us to the next potentially explosive spoiler on The Walking Dead for the Season 7 finale. The big question here is not whether or not someone will die, but it is more appropriate to ask who will die. There has been a lot of chatter about Sasha, given that Sonequa Martin-Green has been cast in a lead role for the new Star Trek series.

She was also in attendance at PaleyFest and gave The Walking Dead fans a little teaser of what’s to come without actually coming out and saying it.

“What is it, if not a miracle, just to be a part of this experience, this world, this story, this family, this extended family?” Sonequa Martin-Green said. “It’s been truly phenomenal to dig deeper and deeper into the story as I’ve been on the show. For me as Sasha, I feel that all roads have led here.”

That sounds a bit like a farewell speech to fans of The Walking Dead, and we will find out soon enough. Watch Episode 14 of The Walking Dead tonight on AMC.

[Featured Image by AMC]