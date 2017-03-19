Kylie Jenner-Blac Chyna Feud Is Back On

The Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna feud goes back several years and it looks like the two ladies are fighting once again.

The Daily Mail reported that Blac Chyna posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she has copied Kylie Jenner’s look. Of Course, it’s a well-known fact that the root cause of this feud goes back to the fact that Kylie Jenner is dating Tyga, who is Blac Chyna’s ex-husband and the father to their son.

The Mirror had said,”Blac Chyna would really like to talk to Kylie,” the source added.

The sources said that Blac Chyna doesn’t really mind that Kylie and Tyga are dating. “She is fine with Kylie and Tyga dating at this point.”

Over a period of time, the feud between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna has taken the form of both professional and personal feud. The Inquisitr had reported that Blac really likes to copy Kylie Jenner because she knows Kylie is quite uncomfortable with the way she looks. She is just a teenager and isn’t yet comfortable with her body. “Blac loves duplicating Kylie’s looks because she always rocks it better and has the last laugh. It’s Blac’s cunning way of making Kylie continue to reinvent herself because Blac knows she’s not comfortable in her own skin and body.”

It’s known that Kylie Jenner is quite uncomfortable about the way her lips look and to change them, she regularly uses fillers. There have also been rumors that Kylie Jenner uses a lot of fillers for her derriere. It’s not known if the rumors of plastic surgery are true, but the fans, who follow her say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has undergone a huge change when it comes to her body.

Kylie Jenner runs a very successful cosmetic empire by the name of Kylie Cosmetics and Blac Chyna has a bunch of beauty salons by the name of Lashed Bar and Chyna has now come up with her own cosmetics collection. It’s not clear if Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner’s beauty business aspirations are all incidental, but one thing is sure: it causes much friction between the two. It couldn’t have helped that Blac Chyna also has a baby with Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s half-brother.

The people who are most disappointed with this constant comparing of Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna are the fans. The Inquisitr had reported a fan saying that people should just quit talking about it because they were a family now. The fan said, “I don’t understand why everyone’s still comparing Kylie and Chyna when they’ve said they were okay with each other, let’s not forget the fact they’ll be family soon. Let it gooo.”

Some people argue that Blac Chyna uses the Kardashian association to sell more cosmetics. However, the Rob-Kardashian-Blac Chyna fan base believes that their love is true and do not like Blac Chyna’s gold-digger images. Do you think Blac Chyna is with Rob Kardashian for his association with the family?

And their feud goes beyond the cosmetic empire and into Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna’s love for cooking. When Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her show by the name of Cooking with Kylie, Chyna didn’t like it. She posted: “B**** bye. Follow @cookingwithchyna #InfatuatedWitChy.” Truly, Blac Chyna never minces words.

Now that Blac Chyna is almost part of the family, do you think Kylie Jenner and she are ever going to patch up? Do you think Blac Chyna-Kylie Jenner feud is for real or for the sake of publicity? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

