Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat Name: Are There Clues The ‘Beyhive’ Is Missing?

Beyonce continues to troll her fanbase, the Beyhive, with evidence that she has a Snapchat account. But even though she has been posting pictures of her and blue Ivy with Snapchat filters she has never announced the name on the account. The most recent video she’s shared on her Instagram account has sent the Hive swarming for clues in an attempt to find the elusive handle. In the video, Bey and her daughter Blue can be scene making funny faces for the camera and it’s obvious that they have Snapchat filters -like the deer filter- on the footage.

So disappointed in the #Beyhive How come dont no one know or got the scan code for #Beyonce secret Snapchat page. ???????????????? — Christopher Glover (@Tito_BeySTAN) March 19, 2017

As Refinery29 notes the existence of Beyonce’s Snapchat became apparent when her mom, Tina Knowles, shared a face-swap video that her “baby” had sent her.

“My Baby Beyonce sent me this. It’s really cool! I have to learn to do this her face and my face together,” Tina said of the video. “Her voice coming out of my mouth. Or maybe it’s her mouth! Hell I don’t know.”

Bey also posted a photo of her and Blue Ivy at the recent All-Star game in New Orleans and the photo had a Snapchat filter.

Even with all that, she has never released the name of her Snapchat account. But are there hints to solve the mystery that the Beyhive is missing?

Beyonce is known for dropping hints about her secrets to her fans. Only they never seem like hints at the time. Months before she dropped her highly acclaimed Lemonade album, she posted a picture of herself smelling Lemons on Instagram.

So the Beyhive has been dissecting all of her recent pictures for clues about what she’s got planned. Before the quest for Beyonce’s Snapchat name, the Hive was convinced that she was dropping hints about her pregnancy in her photos.

As Sizzling Tea notes, one theory was that since she was wearing the earrings from her “If I Were A Boy” video, then it could mean that she was having twin boys. Bey wore the earrings with a form-fitting black dress, which showed off her baby bump, to her stepfather’s birthday celebration.

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again… does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017

Some users have also connected that to the fact that she has been rocking emeralds lately- the May birthstone- so they’ve concluded that the twins are due in May. What’s more, she recently wore a green gown to a Beauty And The Beast screening with Blue Ivy, adding more fuel to the speculation that the twins will be born in May.

Beyonce keeps rocking emeralds. The twins are coming in May. — ShadeQueen3000 (@IpheliaPaine) March 14, 2017

If finding clues doesn’t work out, the Hive is sure to start directly asking people in Beyonce’s circle- her mom, her sister, Kelly Rowland- what her Snapchat name is? There are probably lots of Bey “stans” who have done that already.

At this point #Beyoncé is out here playing with our emotions ???? #Roommates what do you think her #Snapchat name is? via. @beysangs pic.twitter.com/FAK5bqSDmP — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 19, 2017

Do you think that the Beyhive will ever figure out what Beyonce’s snapchat name is? What do you think it could be. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

