New Switch Stock Hits Shelves As Nintendo Doubles Production For 2017

Good news for everyone who’s aching to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch: fresh stocks are hitting the shelves and Nintendo is producing 16 million units for 2017.

It looks like Nintendo hit a home run with the Nintendo Switch as demand and clamor for the handheld-console hybrid shot up the charts, forcing Nintendo to double their initial planned production for this year to meet the public demand, Wall Street Journal reports.

After the Wii U, Nintendo has been very hopeful but conservative about the Nintendo Switch. This is why according to The Next Web, Nintendo only originally planned to produce 8 million Nintendo Switch units for 2017. But it looks like the reception and the hype around the Switch has been so good that Nintendo is doubling their original number, ramping it up to 16 million units this year.

And that’s just the Nintendo Switch’s first year. If Nintendo clears out all 16 million units before 2017 ends, then it would have already surpassed the Wii U in its first year, which only sold about 13.5 million units over the course of four years. This bodes as a good followup to the blockbuster sale of the original Nintendo Wii, selling 17 million units one year after it launched in November 2006.

As a consumer, of course, it doesn’t matter if Nintendo is able to sell all those 16 million units—what you want to know is if you’ll be able to snag a Nintendo Switch for yourself if you want one.

Well, if you didn’t make it to the pre-order, then you’ll be pleased to know that Expressreports that huge game retailer Gamestop will be getting fresh Nintendo Swith stock on their shelves this March 22.

Gamestop says in its press release:

GameStop continues to see strong demand from customers who are looking to purchase the Nintendo Switch system. We are meeting this demand by securing additional systems as fast as we can to ensure customers are able to purchase this innovative gaming technology. The customer enthusiasm and response we have seen so far has been incredible as we continue to sell through our supply of systems.

Gamestop has a warning, though, and adds:

We strongly suggest any customer who is still looking to purchase a Nintendo Switch, visit one of our stores as soon as they can. This new allotment will go fast.

Gamestop will not be taking reservations via phone or in person for these new Nintendo Switch units. If you want to purchase a unit, you’ll have to line up with everybody else on your nearest Gamestop store by March 22 to be able to get a chance to get one. Gamestop warns that the new Nintendo Switch stock will be limited so late comers might find themselves without a unit.

“Line to get #NintendoSwitch in Uruguay. It is not big, but it is huge if you learn we have to pay $700 for it.” →https://t.co/WdJbtcAmlJ pic.twitter.com/CO3mn8crWY — Nintendo Switch (@NinSwitchNews) March 14, 2017

Nintendo Switch Amazon is also getting refreshed stock by March 31. So if you don’t make it to Gamestop’s cutoff, what’s a few more days?

Or you can always just wait for Nintendo to whip up more Nintendo Switch units—anyway, they’re producing 16 million of those bad boys. That way, you’ll get to be on the look out for newer Nintendo Switch games, too, and maybe even revamped and better units since we’ve been hearing issues about the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and docks. Maybe the newer Nintendo Switch batches will be resolving the Joy-Con’s connectivity issues and the shipment of the bent Nintendo Switch docks.

This week, we saw The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno,World of Goo, and The King of Fighters ’94 join the still short list of games playable on the Nintendo Switch. As more games make it to the Nintendo Switch, we’re expecting demand for the unit to shoot up even further—looks like Nintendo has really propelled itself back into the competition again.

