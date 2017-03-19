Kim Kardashian Calls Paris ‘Life Changing’ Ahead of KUWTK Tell-All

Rumors of a mental breakdown notwithstanding, Kim Kardashian has confessed Sunday’s show is going to be ‘tough’ on her but felt it necessary to narrate the ‘life changing’ experience of her Paris ordeal from last year in her own words.

In a series of tweets, the reality star said she felt blessed to be home after surviving her ordeal in Paris last October. Kim was robbed at gunpoint, after being tied in her hotel, when there was no one around to protect her. The second episode in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians features her ordeals, which Kim said is going to be tough on her.

Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

Reports of incident detailed Kim Kardashian being tied up and locked in the bathroom but not before a gun was pointed to her head. Robbers entered Kardashian’s apartment in a luxury hotel after pretending to be cops and tying up the night porter. The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Paris time, The Guardian reported. Though she was not hurt, Kim claimed she was badly shaken. The thieves stole nearly $ 10 million from the KUWTK star, including a 15-carat ring given to her by husband Kanye West.

Following the incident, Kim avoided the limelight for a while though she spoke about it. More recently, news of Kim Kardashian’s robbery grabbed attention after reports of her sister Kendall Jenner being robbed surfaced. The Kardashians’ store was also vandalized last week.

Maintaining that her story had to be told, Kim said she would not hold back.

However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me.

In a series of teasers in the run-up to Sunday’s show, Kim Kardashian narrates her trauma to sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

The family has claimed that men who robbed Kim may have stalked them since they landed in Paris for the Fashion Week last October. In one of the teasers, Kim also says the thieves waited for the lights to be turned off before they struck, suggesting the Kardashians were being watched.

Ever since the teasers surfaced, speculation about Kim Kardashian having a mental breakdown has been doing rounds. While the celebrity reality star has not revealed if the memories of the theft are disabling, tweets indicate the Paris ordeal continues to trouble.

I would never wish this experience upon anyone,but have learned some valuable lessons &feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband.

Investigations into the theft has seen the French Police detain several people for interrogation even as the case is underway. Kim also thanked the French cops in her tweets and her friends as well as family who stood by her.

To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

To my friends, family, and loved ones I can’t thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most.

In response to descriptions of her ordeal, the family’s fans have voiced their concerns and support for Kim, while a few wondered about the timing of the teasers and content just days before Sunday’s show.

After news broke of Kendall Jenner getting robbed last week, questions were raised about Kardashians being targeted by people they know. Kendall was hanging out with friends at her Hollywood Hills home when the robbery happened. Allegedly, it was an insider’s job as the police found no signs of a forced entry. The LA Police has also called the robbery a case of grand theft since $ 200,000 worth jewels were stolen. Though the robbery occurred during the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday, Kendall is yet to speak about it.

