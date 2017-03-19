Spring Forward With Peet’s Coffee New Honey-Inspired Beverages

On March 6, Peet’s Coffee & Tea announced a new 2017 spring beverage line that continues to underscore the brand’s Coffee First approach with the Honey Macchiato, Honey Cortado, and Honey Matcha Tea Latte.

Sunday routine @peetscoffee Honey matcha latte. My boyfriend and I know the importance of balance aka our "me" time. I left to go read and he's watching basketball. ???? A post shared by Nicole Howard (@lovewritespeak) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

“In welcoming spring, honey felt fitting for a seasonal lineup representative of nature and freshness,” Dave Burwick, CEO, Peet’s Coffee said in a company press release. “We’re thrilled to add to our menu three options that feature an ingredient with a versatility of flavor that blends seamlessly with our handcrafted Espresso Forte, delivering an unparalleled taste.”

Peet’s Spring Lineup:

Honey Macchiato ($4.20 – $5.10): Described as a fresh twist on the macchiato, Peet’s new Honey Macchiato features a hand-pulled shot of Peet’s richest, freshest espresso and is finished off with a swirl of real honey spooned on top of a dollop of steamed foam.

Honey Cortado ($3.50): Drawing inspiration from Spanish coffee influence, Peet's Honey Cortado is made with Peet's proprietary Espresso Forte lightly steamed to complement a delicate infusion of honey with a light dusting of cinnamon.

Honey Matcha Tea Latte ($4.05 – $5.05): Peet's Honey Matcha Tea Latte is made with organic, ceremonial grade Matcha Tea from Mighty Leaf Tea, steamed in milk, finished off with a pinch of honey sweetness.

“Honey has experienced steady growth in recent years, especially with consumers craving artisanal products,” Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet’s Coffee said. “More and more we have seen it paired with a variety of foods. With coffee, its unique and full-bodied flavor profile draws out the complex tonalities of our beans to produce a harmonious cup.”

I go to Peet's way too much! #honeymacchiato #lunchbreak A post shared by Linda Elegue ????????????✈️????❄️♈️7️⃣ (@lindabest92) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

The spring lineup will be available from March 8 through May 9.

Health Benefits of Honey

While sugar is the most popular sweetener used in coffee, it’s not the only one. Honey, for example, is also a common (healthier) option. Benefit from switching out that spoonful of sugar for this golden sweetener. Honey has been proven to:

Prevent cancer and heart disease Honey contains flavonoids and antioxidants that help reduce the risk of heart disease and some cancers.

Increase athletic performance Ancient Olympic athletes ate dried figs and honey to enhance their performance. In a modern study, Richard Kreider of the University of Memphis Exercise and Sport Nutrition Laboratory found that honey is superior in maintaining glycogen levels and improving recovery time.

Reduce ulcers and other gastrointestinal disorders Recent research shows that honey can help disorders such as ulcers and bacterial gastroenteritis. Honey contains glucose oxidase, an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide, which kills harmful bacteria that contribute to the development of ulcers.

Help regulate blood sugar Even though honey contains simple sugars, it’s not the same as artificial sweeteners or white sugar. Honey’s combination of glucose and fructose help the body regulate blood sugar levels.

Balance the five elements Honey is said to be useful in weight loss, improving eyesight, curing impotence and premature ejaculation, bronchial asthma, urinary tract disorders, nausea and diarrhea.

Improve skin Honey’s anti-bacterial qualities are especially useful for the skin. And, when used with other ingredients, honey can be nourishing and moisturizing.

Treat dandruff According to Medical Daily, honey can bring temporary relief to the scalp by targeting dandruff. In 2001, the European Journal of Medical Research found that applying diluted honey (diluted with 10 percent warm water) to problem areas and leaving it on for three hours before rinsing led to itch relief.



Most Popular Types of Honey

There are more than 40 types of honey, each with its own distinctive properties. The most popular types of honey include:

Wildflower

Manuka

Orange Blossom

Clover

Blueberry

Alfalfa

Buckwheat

Darker honey often has higher antioxidant levels. Monofloral honey – honey from a single plant species – typically has the lowest glycemic index.

