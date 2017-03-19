Kourtney Kardashian Is The ‘Master of Healthy Eating’, Says Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is very particular about what she eats and now Scott Disick has admitted that his ex-wife is the “master of healthy eating”.

When Scott Disick was asked if their kids have anything in common with Kourtney Kardashian, he said: “They eat pretty healthy.”

Disick went on to say that he wanted them to be healthy, People magazine has reported. “Honestly, for my kids, I want them to eat healthy, obviously. Kourtney, of course, she’s the master of healthy eating.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together any longer, but they still hang out together for the sake of their kids. He was asked how he manages to successfully co-parent and he said: “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

Disick also said there was no negativity between the two of them and they transitioned pretty swiftly into the lives they have now. He went on to say that he is very happy with the way things are working at the moment. “I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

Of course, not all has been perfect with the two of them all the time. The Inquisitr had reported that Scott Disick admitted to being a sex addict and Kourtney Kardashian said it was never going to work out.

The Inquisitr had stated that Kourtney Kardashian won’t Scott in her house. “Kourtney told Scott that she doesn’t want anything to do with him right now,” an insider said. “She wouldn’t even let him in their house.”

The sources went on to say that it’s a total mess when it comes to their relationship at the moment. It seems like there is much to their relationship than Scott Disick lets on.

There had been a rumor that the two had gotten back together, but ever since they split, she’s not been doing well. The source added, “It is just a total mess right now.”

The sources have gone on to say that she had isolated herself completely ever since she and Scott split. “Kourtney has been really down since Scott and her split again and she is starting to isolate,” The Hollywood Gossip said.

Part of the problem is also how Kourtney pretends she is alright but isn’t. “Kourtney is trying to pretend she doesn’t care but she does. Scott will always be the love of her life.” Do you think Kourtney should open up to people about her problems?

There is no one better to care about it than her mother Kris Jenner. The Inquisitr had said that Kourtney Kardashian told Kris Jenner, “As time goes on, Scott seems to just get worse.”

Some earlier reports had stated that Scott Disick had been very disrespectful and rude to Kourtney in the past. And given Scott’s behavior, Kourtney Kardashian has even tried to move on. She was seen getting cozy with Justin Bieber. Some sources say that the two seem to be inseparable and were possibly living together.

“They’re constantly texting and calling when they’re apart, but when they’re in the same town, she’ll usually stay at his place if they go out, or he’ll be at hers.”

“They even have matching toothbrushes at each other’s houses,” says the insider. However, it’s not clear if Kourtney Kardashian is still with Justin Bieber or these are mere rumors. Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is going to get over Scott Disick and get together with Justin Bieber? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

