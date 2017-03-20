Zayn Malik Teases Fans With New Music In Instagram Video

New music might be on the horizon for Zayn Malik!

Zayn just teased his fans with new music, via his latest Instagram post. In the minute-long video, the 24-year-old singer can be seen playing a tune on his guitar, while vocalizing along with the sweet melody.

This is the second time this month that Zayn has teased his fans with new music. The first teaser, posted to Malik’s official Twitter to his 21.3 million followers, featured an animated video of a dog running after a bone, with Zayn’s vocals playing in the background.

He followed up the Twiter video with a tweet that simply read: “Lil taster.”

Aside from the incredibly successful duet with mega-star, Taylor Swift, for the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack, Zayn Malik hasn’t released any new music in months, which has prompted his uber dedicated fans to beg him for more.

#idontwannaliveforever A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:08pm PST

The Instagram video has undoubtedly reignited interest in his career, and excitement on the part of his fans.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Following his early departure from One Direction in 2014, Zayn Malik went on to release a moderately successful debut album, entitled Mind of Mine. His fans and critics alike were excited to see how Zayn would execute his transition from boy-bander to solo artist. Though the music was well-received, his live performances were lacking in many areas. Whether it was shaky vocals or low energy, it was evident that Zayn wasn’t comfortable being on stage by himself.

There’s also the fact that when it was time for Zayn to follow through with big solo performances, he pulled out at the last minute, citing anxiety as the reason.

In June of last year, Malik pulled out of his headlining gig at the Capitol Uk’s Summertime Ball. Though he’d flown out with his family to perform, the anxiety that had “haunted” him surrounding his live performances got the better of him.

“With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career,” Zayn wrote, via Twitter. “I cannot apologise enough, but I want to be honest with the people who have patiently waited to see me, I promise to do my best to make this up to everyone I’ve let down today.”

Zayn Malik’s most recent canceled performance occurred last Fall, when he pulled out of performing for Autism Rocks.

Dear fans, I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances.I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October. I am assured that all tickets will be refunded. I am truly sorry to disappoint you. I hope to see you all soon. Thank you to all my fans who support me globally. With love and respect always, Zayn.

Despite the fact that his fans and peers rallied around him on social media, the fact that Zayn Malik pulled out of such huge gigs left a bad taste in people’s mouths.

#zaynbook 1 week???? A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

Thankfully, in a new interview with Sunday Times Magazine, Zayn Malik announced that his battle with anxiety is over.

“I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band,” he said.

That, coupled with the fact that that Zayn has teased fans with new music means that he’s ready to get back out there. Hopefully, he’ll be able to give his fans the experience they were expecting the first time around.

Are you excited that Zayn Malik has teased new music? Do you think that it will measure up to his first solo project? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]