Tim Allen Says Being A Conservative In Hollywood Is Like Living In Nazi Germany

Hollywood is a decidedly liberal town, and according to Home Improvement star Tim Allen, being a conservative among the liberals is like living in Nazi Germany. Allen made the disturbing comparison during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which he lamented being a social and political conservative in Tinseltown, comparing it to an oppressive Nazi regime.

“You gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

TIM ALLEN:

“You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany.” https://t.co/mQA6SDVW4t — Italians For Trump (@Italians4Trump) March 19, 2017

As Fox News reports, 63-year-old Tim Allen is not only a conservative in real life, he plays one on TV. Currently, Allen is known as the charater Mike Baxter of the sitcom Last Man Standing. Similar to his real-world counterpart, Tim Allen’s character Mike is an “outspoken conservative.”

Check out the exchange where Tim Allen compares modern-day Hollywood to Nazi Germany below.

Leading up to comparing Hollywood with 1930s Germany, Tim Allen and host Jimmy Kimmel were discussing Tim’s appearance at the Trump inauguration festivities back in late January. Many in Hollywood eschewed the events, and those who offered to make appearances or perform at the D.C. parties honoring Donald Trump were widely boycotted. A Utah singer even gave up her coveted, long-term spot as a member of the Mormon tabernacle choir rather than sing for Trump. That woman, Jan Chamberlain, said she’d be unable to look at herself in the mirror again if she performed for the new POTUS.

“I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect.”

Tim Allen apparently felt much different about a Trump encounter. During his Kimmel interview, Allen talked about his trip to the Trump inauguration. As AOL News reports, the comedian claimed that he felt the need to “explain himself” for participating in the Trump love-fest, thus (according to Tim Allen), Hollywood has become comparable to Nazi Germany.

“I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.'”

Tim Allen reveals Hollywood political heat: ‘This is like ’30s Germany … You’ve gotta be real careful’ https://t.co/vTAw7HINhH pic.twitter.com/amCjTIS2Z5 — Cindy Tindell (@CindyTindell) March 18, 2017

According to Allen, while he leans to the right, he does have a preference for “going on both sides” politically, at least when it comes to speaking about publicly about important social issues. During his interview, Tim Allen told Jimmy Kimmel that he ended up at the Trump inauguration because he was invited to attend. Allen said that he was part of a VIP veteran “thing.” Perhaps because of the “Nazi Germany-ish” nature of modern day Hollywood, he also added that when he went to D.C., it was to see people from both sides of the political aisle.

“I was invited, we did a VIP thing for the vets, and went to a veterans ball, so I went to go see Democrats and Republicans. Yeah I went to the inauguration.”

Not surprisingly, Tim Allen’s decision to liken modern-day Hollywood to Nazi Germany invoke a massive social media response. Some thought that he got the comparison right, but not the foundation of his sentiment, alluding that it is Trump that has made Hollywood (and elsewhere in America) more Nazi-like than ever before.

Tim Allen is right. It does seem like we're in 1930's Nazi Germany….???? pic.twitter.com/eo59lsZY8I — Linda Childers (@LindaChilders1) March 19, 2017

Tim Allen is right. It's like 1930's Germany.Immigrants are to blame for everything,the press is demonized,& everything POTUS says is a lie. — Ms.Robot (@Darlene_A_10101) March 19, 2017

Tim Allen is right, it is kinda like 1930's Germany right now. He's just heavily mistaken about which side he's on. — Ultraviolent Rays (@POSIndustries) March 19, 2017

@washingtonpost if it was 1930s Germany, Tim Allen would be a Nazi. — Windy (@tweetypud) March 18, 2017

Others have come to Tim’s defense, agreeing that there is no tolerance for differing views in Hollywood. And blaming liberals for the problem.

Tim Allen's right it's like Natzis Germany, Libs persecute anyone that doesn't share their views. Their r suppressing our freedoms — IJ (@Liberty717) March 19, 2017

Tim Allen says speaking out today is like speaking up in 1933 Nazi Germany. Liberals take to twitter to prove him right. — Scott Krupp (@ScottClev33) March 19, 2017

I agree with Tim Allen Democrats/Liberals are becoming like 1930s Nazi Germany! We can't have our own opinion without being crucified! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) March 19, 2017

Since the shocking election of Donald Trump to the position of POTUS in November, many Hollywood celebrities have clearly divulged their political leanings. And the vast majority that have spoken out have spoken out against Trump and his particular brand of conservatism. Ironically, since he began touting a campaign platform of targeting people because of their race and/or religion, many Americans (from Hollywood and across the nation) have compared Donald Trump to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

Donald Trump Channels Adolf Hitler to Attack the 'Lying' Presshttps://t.co/l0QE8gWTyr pic.twitter.com/QwC9BhRCtP — Answers in Reason (@answersinreason) March 9, 2017

The recent Hollywood awards season, particularly the Academy Awards, were also fraught with liberal celebrities bashing the current POTUS and his politics. In fact, Jimmy Kimmel (who Tim Allen griped about the Nazi-like state of current Hollywood to) started the Oscar ceremony by doing some Trump bashing of his own.

While many would disagree with Tim Allen’s assertion that Hollywood is akin to Nazi Germany (particularly those who actually experienced the nightmare of the Holocaust), it is safe to say that silver screen capital of the world is predominantly liberal – and proud of it.

[Featured Image by by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]