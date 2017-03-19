Meghan Markle: Estranged Sister’s Twitter Attack, Says ‘Suits’ Star Is No Diana

It looks like Meghan Markle will never make a fan of her estranged older half sister Samantha Grant, who recently took to Twitter in a savage rant where she exclaimed that “Diana would scoff at Meg.” This seems to be in sharp contrast both with Markle’s humanitarian work all over the globe and with the number of other celebrities who seem to be impressed with her good deeds.

The latest round of rants against her sister started after Meghan Markle returned from a recent humanitarian trip to India and then penned an essay about women’s periods that has been getting a lot of buzz. Her friend, Serena Williams, retweeted the piece and added a shoutout to Meghan that said, “So proud of my girl @meghanmarkle writing this inspiring piece. You continue to inspire me everyday.”

Apparently, Serena’s admiration for Meghan Markle didn’t sit well with her half-sister Samantha Grant, who retweeted Serena’s praise but then added her own commentary that said, “But what did she donate to them to make real change come about? Money for toilets, maxi pads, or just a photo op?”

Who is Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant and what has she said about Prince Harry’s girlfriend? https://t.co/T7dSS2AcMr — UK Celebrity (@UKCelebrity) December 15, 2016

It turns out that wasn’t the only jab Samantha Grant took at her younger half sister. According to Express, Grant also tweeted the link to a news article about Markle that read, “Meghan Markle can help Prince Harry continue to build on Princess Diana’s legacy.”

Grant wasn’t tweeting in support of her family, though. Instead, she made it clear that not only would Meghan Markle not be helping to build Princess Diana’s legacy but that she believed that the late Princess of Wales would actually not be pleased with Prince Harry’s choice in girlfriends.

“Not possible when she ignores a sister in a wheelchair because it is an embarrassment to her,” Samantha Grant wrote before retweeting the story about her famous half-sister. “Diana would scoff at Meg.”

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, says Prince Harry would be “appalled” by what Meghan’s done https://t.co/i1qOQsoiLG pic.twitter.com/FbRtAsjVWI — NZ Herald Lifestyle (@nzhlifestyle) November 3, 2016

It didn’t take long for Twitter to see what Samantha Grant wrote about Meghan Markle and many lashed out at her, claiming she was just jealous of the Suits star’s success. That’s when Samantha responded to those who were defending Meghan.

“Actually no… I’ve always been supportive of her but I can’t support the illusion and lies,” Samantha wrote. “Enough of the illusions, she’s the one with the hardened heart.”

To further show her disdain for Meghan, Samantha continued her rant by writing, “Her behavior is certainly not befitting of a Royal Family member.”

It turns out that Samantha Grant has ranted on Twitter about Meghan Markle in the past and even opened up to the tabloids about her disdain for her younger half-sister. In another social media rant reported by Express, Samantha went off about how Meghan Markle was nothing but a “selfish social climber.” She warned Prince Harry that Meghan was more interested in marrying a prince and becoming a princess than actually being in love.

The better question is how can she do this to her own sister? https://t.co/afdYpGyJSi — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

Whistleblowers are not negative they’re just honest. I believe in calling it like I see it https://t.co/YGfMX3g6zm — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

But nice that someone worth 7 million will use her voice. A few auctioned Shoes and Handbags would help a lot of those girls in India https://t.co/YGfMX3g6zm — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

@royalwhisper when people are starving or dying of thirst it is an insult merely to use one’s voice and response. Exploitation — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) March 17, 2017

When asked by The Sun about her broken relationship with Meghan Markle, Samantha Grant explained that she and Meghan were never close. She said that over the years, Markle would call her up to see how she was doing but that as she got more famous, she also got more distant. Samantha also blamed her disability as a possible reason that she stopped hearing from Meghan altogether.

“I didn’t feel a separation from her until I was in the wheelchair. The more high profile she became, she never mentioned me.”

Samantha Grant thinks that Queen Elizabeth would “be appalled” at the way that Meghan Markle has failed to be involved with her own family. It clearly bothers her that her famous younger sibling is getting so much media attention right now. Clearly, if Meghan does end up marrying Prince Harry, her older half-sister will be filling everyone in on how angry that makes her.

