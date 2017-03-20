‘DWTS’ Voting Phone Numbers: Vote Online, Facebook, By Phone For Season 24 Cast

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday night when twelve celebrities and their pro dance partners kick off the 24th season of the popular ballroom competition. Fans can’t wait to start voting for their favorite couple, so before the two-hour premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on March 20, it’s important to make note of the voting phone numbers below, as well as the online voting instructions. Each vote will help the couples advance to the next week, bringing them one step closer to winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Voting for this season’s couples begins on premiere night and fans will be able to cast their vote every Monday night throughout the season. Find all of the voting information below you need along with the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 lineup and team names.

Whether you prefer to call in on the toll-free voting phone number or cast your vote online, your favorite couple will need your votes (combined with their weekly scores) to stay in the competition.

Print out the list of contestants, DWTS voting phone numbers, and Facebook links below so you can reference the information and show your support for the team of your choice. And don’t forget to follow the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account (@DancingABC) for the latest videos and photos from what should be an entertaining season.

After all, ABC has cast some very colorful celebrities this season including Mr. T, Bachelor Nick Viall, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jane, comedian and flamenco guitarist Charo, and eight other celebs who hope to dance their way to winning the Mirrorball Trophy this season (full cast list along with voting phone numbers and team names below).

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about voting for your favorite DWTS Season 24 couples.

To vote online or on Facebook, head over to ABC.com or Facebook.com/VoteDWTS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Monday nights. Just like last season, online voting runs for 24-hours and closes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You must be at least 18-years-old and a resident of the United States to vote.

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Cast Phone Numbers

Fans who prefer to call in their vote can dial the toll-free number associated with their team during the show. Phone voting closes 60 minutes after the show ends in your time zone.

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess [Team Denim & Diamonds] – 1 800 868 3401

Charo and Keo Motsepe [Team Cuchi Cuchi] – 1 800 868 3402

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson [Team Mango Tango] – 1 800 868 3403

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold [Team Lady and the Gramp] – 1 800 868 3404

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko [Team Pretty XXXpensive] – 1 800 868 3405

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy [Team Fondue For Two] – 1 800 868 3406

Mr. T and Kym Johnson Herjavec [Team Dancin’ Fools] 1 800 868 3407

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev [Undecided]– 1 800 868 3408

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd [Team Baby Got Bach] – 1 800 868 3409

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy [Team Booty And The Beast]– 1 800 868 3410

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater [Team EmZone] 1 800 868 3411

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber [Team Golden Giggles]– 1 800 868 3412

This cowboy has been workin his butt off in rehearsals!! #teamdenimndiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Who is favored to win Dancing with the Stars this season? Gold Derby predicts that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber will be crowned the winners. The odds favor Glee actress Heather Morris as a very close contender and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei is predicted to come in third.

Who will you be voting for this season and which couple do you think has the best chance of winning? Get ready for a great season of dancing starting with the two-hour Dancing with the Stars premiere that begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 12 on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]