‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Is ‘Quantum Intense’ [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is nearly here. What can be expected when the last episode of the season arrives? Recently, showrunner Scott Gimple teased that the finale is “quantum intense.” He also said it would be emotional and exciting.

Possible TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk finding out what could happen on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

Season 7B has focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) planning the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Some characters are still at Alexandria, while other are at Hilltop Colony. Even though preparing for battle is difficult and stressful, there have also been some lighthearted moments, like the episode that featured “Richonne.”

So, what exactly can TWD fans expect on The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, titled “The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life?” According to Spoilers Guide, the synopsis teases that the stakes are going to get even higher in Episode 16. Also, the group will enact an “intricate plan.”

Showrunner Scott Gimple recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the final episode. What did he reveal about what is going to happen?

“We step on the gas and we do not let our foot off the gas until the end of Episode 16. Although because I’m working on Season 8 now, the foot is on the gas again! I mean, the next three episodes we’re going to shoot you through a lot of big events and things become quantum intense.”

Unlike the Season 6 finale, this year there will not be a cliffhanger. The showrunner said there is an ending and it will exciting, emotional, and everything in between.

“It is exciting and it’s very emotional and I believe it’s funny in a couple parts, and it builds and builds and builds and it explodes. And though it promises more — because there is a whole lot to get to — there is an ending.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Melissa McBride, who plays Carol on The Walking Dead, teased that the Season 7 finale is not just about the war. The actress hopes that is not all people are concentrating on when watching the TV show.

“I hope people certainly don’t get lost in just anticipating this big war. There’s so much more going on in the midst of all of that.”

McBride’s character has evolved a lot over the seasons. Even though fans were disappointed when Carol left Alexandria and isolated herself, she is finally back in action. Learning about Glenn and Abraham’s deaths on TWD changed everything. She marched into The Kingdom and told Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that they had to prepare to fight.

As for Morgan (Lennie James), he is also getting ready to fight the Saviors. On a recent episode of Talking Dead, the actor clarified Morgan’s philosophy. He explained that Morgan never said he wouldn’t fight or kill again. His philosophy is to try peaceful alternatives before violence. However, after Benjamin’s death and killing Richard, Morgan is determined to kill Negan’s men. Whether he does this on his own or joins Rick, Daryl, and the others in battle is known at this time.

As fans know, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers agreed to help Alexandria defeat Negan. However, they want guns and a lot of them. Rick and Michonne thought they scored the jackpot at the school carnival they came across. There was some sort of battle and shell casings were all over the place, which meant guns were probably nearby. However, it wasn’t enough for Jadis and she demanded more.

It is also predicted that Oceanside will join the fight, although they have not been seen in a while. It was the community of women and children Tara encountered when she washed up on the beach. Their original camp was attacked by the Saviors and all of their men were killed. They fled and now live in hiding, but if there is a chance to get vengeance and win, they will likely take the opportunity.

“The bigger question is, how does each of those groups deal with facing the same situation with the different types of knowledge that they have? There’ll be more interactions with Carol and Morgan, talking about how we’re just trying to understand their perspectives and how their points of view can fit into this world. Where is that happy place?”

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale?

