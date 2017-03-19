Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Move In Together – Divorce Not Happening?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner move in together again. The popular Ben and Jen couple’s divorce is reportedly been called off for now.

Affleck and Garner are focusing on co-parenting. The duo lived together even after announcing their separation. Hollywood’s beloved couple have not finalized their divorce yet and if reports are to be believed, divorce will not happen soon.

According to Mercury News, Batman v Superman actor has moved back in their Brentwood estate. The 44-year-old actor was in rehab for his alcohol addiction. Ben and Jen are focusing on co-parenting their three kids and are not talking about divorce. The report added that some unknown event has taken place that called for Affleck’s admission to alcohol addiction and rehab sting.

“With Affleck’s rehab revelation, this news suggests that there may have been some event about a month ago, related to his self-reported addiction to alcohol, that finally made Garner say she’s had enough with the marriage, which in turn made Affleck finally realize he needed to get help.”

Affleck is said to be “feeling great” and “hopeful for the future” after completing rehab treatment for alcohol addiction, Us Weekly reported. The report further added that Garner and Affleck want to set a good example for their kids and are completely devoted towards their well-being.

“He [Ben Affleck] is very appreciative of Jen being so supportive and giving him a chance to get better. She has always been there for him and continues to be.”

Affleck revealed that he wants to be the best father he can be to his three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Garner is known to be very supportive of her estranged actor husband and Ben is grateful for that.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

According to People Magazine, since Ben Affleck has overcome his alcohol addiction, he is spending more time with his kids. He remains in a very upbeat mood and even kids are enjoying his company.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have always been on good terms even after their separation announcement. It is also said that Affleck and Garner are mostly not finalizing their divorce because it is just a start for the Batman v Superman actor towards a “positive recovery.” The couple does not wish to make a major change in their life that might cause a problem in the actor’s recovery from alcohol addiction.

Garner and Affleck’s relationship has always been surrounded by rumors. It was reported that Affleck had an affair with their kids’ nanny that caused a rift between the couple. However, the reports were later trashed by Garner, who said that they had separated long before any nanny affair was reported in the media. Recently it was reported that Batman v Superman actor is back with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, which turned out to be just a rumor.

Meanwhile, Affleck will next be seen playing the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman in the upcoming film Justice League. The movie was supposed to be directed by Affleck himself but he is trying to concentrate on his acting and instead given his directorial seat to Zack Snyder.

“It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film.”

Justice League will have the screenplay by Chris Terrio, from a story by Snyder and Terrio. It will release on November 17, 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]