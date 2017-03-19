WWE News: Paige Nude Photo And Sex Tape Leak The Fappening 2.0?

WWE superstar Paige is the latest in a long line of celebrity hacks involving some combination of a nude photo and/or sex tape leak. In the case of Paige, it’s both. In the digital age where everyone from your average, everyday person, to A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton have, at one point or another, taken nude selfies of themselves or filmed themselves having sex, it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before something gets leaked.

Those in the public eye are particularly prone to this sort of hacking. WWE superstar Paige found out the hard way that she is no exception, as the WWE superstar now joins a growing list of hacked celebrities and public figures.

The leaked material first made the rounds on Reddit, and, as with anything involving nude leaks and the Internet, it has continued to spread like wildfire. The leaked tape (a compilation video that’s a little over four minutes in length) shows WWE superstar Paige in various intimate encounters with numerous partners. Paige is shown by herself, as well as having relations backstage, and in a separate encounter with 2 men (believed to be fellow WWE superstars Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods).

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Along with the leaked video, there are numerous leaked photos as well, showing Paige in various stages of undress — with one photo showing Paige, covered in little more than her NXT Women’s Championship belt. While drawing blood in the ring comes with the territory in terms of adding a touch more realism to matches, what has many in an uproar is the fact that the Women’s Championship belt is covered in another bodily fluid entirely.

Still, even more intriguing is the timing of this hack and/or leak. Paige herself has been on the outs with the WWE of sorts after violating the company’s wellness policy. Some see this latest hack as the nail in the coffin of Paige’s WWE career. As far as scandals of this nature go, there are usually only 2 outcomes: they either boost an individual’s career or bury it. At this point in time it’s still too early to tell how this nude photo leak will ultimately impact Paige moving forward.

Paige has not seen any in-ring action with the WWE for some time now, as she had to undergo neck surgery, this on top of the hot water she already found herself in for violating the WWE’s above-mentioned wellness policy. It has been said that bad things come in threes, so it will be interesting to see how this nude photo and video leak pans out for Paige. As of now, it doesn’t appear that the WWE has commented on the scandal, nor have they reached a decision yet regarding Paige’s future with the company, so that will be something to keep an eye on in the aftermath of the leaked sex tape and nude photos.

Even amid all the negative comments on Reddit and Twitter, however, there has also been an outpouring of support for Paige. Many have come out in support of the WWE superstar that has fallen on hard times in terms of her standing with the WWE, and perhaps this support from her fan base could potentially be enough to preserve her career.

Bang on ???????? all u need is family,f##k everyone else ???????? pic.twitter.com/GYRyf3sbxV — Roy Knight (@royzebrabevis) March 17, 2017

As with any sports stars, celebrities, or public figures caught up in scandal, there is always the question of being a role model to countless viewers and fans, and how scandals of this magnitude have the potential to tarnish one’s image. At the moment, however, Paige seems to be taking things in stride, and perhaps the best thing Paige can do is simply turn the page and move on.

