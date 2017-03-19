WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Could End Undertaker’s Career At ‘WrestleMania 33’

When Roman Reigns was in the ring last week on Monday Night Raw listening to Shawn Michaels, he finished the conversation with an interesting statement. Before Roman left the ring, he looked at HBK and reminded him that The Undertaker ended his in-ring career. Roman Reigns then said he would end the career of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Those were strong words and really followed up the incident at The Royal Rumble when Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker and then Reigns exclaimed that this was his yard now. It really seems like the WWE is intent on having Roman Reigns end the career of one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history.

Even more proof seemed to come with a report by Give Me Sport, which posted a page from WWE’s kid’s magazine, which showed reasons to watch WrestleMania 33. The page that they showed had the WWE ask if the Roman Reigns match was Undertaker’s final WrestleMania appearance and that they expected a “phenom-enal” entrance.

Brock Lesnar ended the WrestleMania unbeaten winning streak of The Undertaker a few years ago and Roman Reigns could be only the second person in history to beat him at WrestleMania. If that happens, it could really kickstart the story of Roman Reigns feuding with Brock Lesnar that is supposed to headline WrestleMania 34.

It also leads credence to the claim from former WWE writer Brian Maxwell Mann on Twitter that the rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg main event match at WrestleMania 33 will be replaced by Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. According to Mann, Vince McMahon knows that nothing can follow the requirement of The Undertaker.

Of course, having Roman Reigns beat and retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 will end the show on a moment that fans will absolutely hate. Yes, the retirement of Undertaker is something no one will ever forget and will always be a “WrestleMania moment” but fans will boo Roman Reigns at the end of the match, even though they will almost surely give Undertaker the respect he deserves after the match.

The WWE has made it clear that they have no intentions of turning Roman Reigns into a full-fledged heel. Roman gets the same reaction as John Cena, with women and children cheering him while men boo and mock him the entire time he is in the ring. It worked so well for John Cena that they might have found his replacement in Roman Reigns.

However, beating Undertaker and ending his career is something that Roman Reigns will have trouble overcoming, especially for kids who see Undertaker as some kind of superhero-type character. Roman Reigns beating Undertaker could damage his brand for the fans who cheer for him.

This is completely different than the match where Undertaker retired Shawn Michaels and the match where Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair. In those two WrestleMania matches, both wrestlers were highly respected and fans knew that one legend was putting over another legend.

In the case of WrestleMania 33, it is Roman Reigns – someone that many fans don’t believe even deserves the position he was handed – that will end the career of one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the WWE. Roman Reigns will get more boos than the match where Brock Lesnar ended the streak.

The big difference there is that Brock Lesnar was becoming a monster heel and Roman Reigns will continue to play a character who the WWE wants fans to cheer while only slightly showing shades of gray. If WrestleMania 33 ends with Roman Reigns retiring The Undertaker, the WWE might have an interesting situation on their hands with the fans in attendance.

[Featured Image by WWE]