Emma Roberts Goes Dark, Debuting New ‘Smoky Quartz’ Hair Color

Emma Roberts embraces variety in all aspects of her life, but especially in her love of fashion and beauty, as her recent hair color changes can attest. The Scream Queens actress has just changed her hair again. While most of Roberts’ fans were just getting used to seeing Emma as a brazen redhead, it seems the actress was already thinking about something new. Mixing things up, Roberts chose to go darker than ever before, revealing her new look on social media and prompting comparisons to a younger version of her Aunt Julia.

Emma Roberts Gets Bold With A New “Smoky Quartz” Hair Color

Looking for something new, Glamour reports that Emma Roberts went in for a session with her hair colorist, Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One Salon, and came away from the appointment with a considerably darker look. Lee, who has a passion for giving her self-created colors unique names of their own, dubbed Roberts’ new hair color “smoky quartz,” sharing a picture of Emma with her new color on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Roberts abandoned her familiar blonde hair color, inspiring rumors early on that she had finished her Scream Queens tour of duty. That visit to Lee resulted in Emma debuting a slightly darker and thicker strawberry blonde color, though the Nine Zero One colorist had a new name for the unique coloring job: cayenne spice.

For Scream Queens, Roberts kept her golden locks, because that was what the role called for, so it’s not surprising that Emma’s new hair color is also for a role, though the movie remains undisclosed for the time being. A look at Emma’s IMDb page reveals that she is set to star in two upcoming films, beyond Billionaire Boys Club, which has already moved to post-production.

Coming up on Emma’s itinerary is the Simon Kaijser thriller Spinning Man. Following that is the comedy, Four Seasons, which is to be directed and written by the team of Peter Kline and Peter Shanel. Both films are due out later this year, so it’s anyone’s guess which film prompted Roberts to alter her hair color.

In any case, there’s no denying the new color suits Emma and gives her a seductive new look.

Jetsetter Emma Roberts “Always Has To Make Time For Paris”

As The New York Times shares, Emma Roberts took time away from Hollywood to attend the Chloé fashion show in Paris, which was held at the Grand Palais and served as the final show for creative director, Clare Waight Keller. Emma took the front row at the fashion show, where she could get the best view of the offerings presented on the runway.

“I’ve had two days off in the last month — so when I realized I could come to Paris I jumped at the chance,” Roberts explained of her spontaneous trip to France. “One always has to make time for Paris. And croissants and Champagne.”

Speaking about the show, Emma admitted that she had only just met Keller for the first time at the start of the evening’s fashion show, but added that she really enjoyed the experience. Roberts hints that she has always been a fan of Clare’s designs, as she commented that the new styles were reminiscent of the fashion designer’s past offerings. The Scream Queens actress also suggested that the sense of nostalgia she felt throughout the showing spoke to Clare’s long career and admired trends.

“Yes, not least as I am a fashion addict and have been since I was a little girl,” says Emma Roberts, when asked if she was a fan of Chloé’s styles. “Also, as an actress, clothes are a huge part of what I do; when I take on a role, I never fully feel in character until I put the clothes on. They are a huge part of the process of becoming someone else.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]