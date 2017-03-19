Kris Jenner Says Thought Of Losing Kim Kardashian Was Emotionally Scarring

When most people heard about the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery attempt, they just thought about the fact that a reality television star was robbed at gunpoint. However, for Kris Jenner, it was completely different because she was hearing about her own daughter being robbed and feared for Kim’s life.

This season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is taking fans of the Kardashian family behind-the-scenes after the robbery as the family attempts to deal with the entire ordeal. The Daily Mail reported that Kris Jenner spoke about the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery, and Kris said that she believed that her daughter might have died during the robbery.

“It’s been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children. For the rest of us, the thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome.”

For most of the world, what happens on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and what happens to the Kardashian and Jenner family blurs the lines of reality. Even when something horrible happens, something that brings the police into the event, some people can’t believe that it isn’t more than just a staged event to make more money and bring in more ratings for the family.

Kim Kardashian recently said that she believed that it was her social media presence that led to the Paris robbery. While that is frightening, it makes sense. However, that has not stopped the entire Kardashian and Jenner family from making every moment of their lives public, something that hasn’t even seemed to slow down Kris Jenner, despite her claims of being “emotionally scarred.”

The danger hasn’t stopped for Kris Jenner either. Just last week, Kendall Jenner called the police to report that she had been robbed in her own house. Kendall said that she was scared to return home after the robbery and has been staying with Kris Jenner and other family members instead.

According to Kendall Jenner, she believes that the robbery happened while she was in her home. While she had a party the night before when it could have happened, the police say that she called 911 when she thought she heard someone in her home. She had up to $200,000 in jewelry stolen.

Even with all these robberies and events happening, it hasn’t stopped the Kardashian family from flaunting their wealth. TMZ caught Khloe Kardashian out and about at a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers with a giant rock on her finger.

Of course, when it comes to Kris Jenner, she has often said that all publicity is good but one has to wonder if the actual dangers that her daughters have faced will change her opinion of that. Kris doesn’t seem to mind continuing to put their personal lives out there for money and ratings on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and it is also true that her statements about being “emotionally scarred” were part of the television series.

Last week, Keeping Up With the Kardashians opened the season with the worst ratings for any premiere in the show’s history. That means that Kris Jenner and her family will look for ways to get their ratings back up. There are a lot of ideas for why the show’s ratings are down and some of it has to do with the current state of the world.

With a reality show host as the President of the United States, it seems that anything he does is already more interesting than anything that Kris Jenner and her family could do on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery was supposed to help ratings. No matter hoe emotionally scarring the event was, it never stopped Kris Jenner from airing it this season for more money and more ratings.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]