Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Talk Secret Dates, Sex, ‘DWTS’ And Wedding

The secret is finally out and Bachelor nation knows for sure that Nick Viall chose Vanessa Grimaldi during the season finale last week. Nick sent runner up Raven Gates home broken hearted before proposing to Vanessa and asking her to accept his final rose. It looks so far like Nick’s fourth Bachelor appearance proved to be the final time he will be competing for love on the franchise series. Now that the show is over, Nick and Vanessa are speaking out and sharing some inside information with fans eager to hear all the juicy details about their new engagement.

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor Nation!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Entertainment Tonight shared details about Nick and Vanessa’s first talk show appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which Viall and Grimaldi answered questions for the newlywed game. Nick and Vanessa actually knew quite a bit about each other, including Viall knowing Grimaldi’s celebrity crush is former NBA player Rick Fox.

To wrap up the quiz, Kimmel asked Nick and Vanessa a very personal question. Jimmy asked them where they were the first time they had sex. While Viall and Grimaldi didn’t reveal if it was on their fantasy suite date or after the big proposal, they did both share it happened while they were in Finland.

The couple also talked about Nick’s new reality television role on Dancing With the Stars. Nick has been paired up with dancing pro Peta Murgatroyd, who just became a mother herself recently. Peta is also engaged to fellow dancing pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Jimmy Kimmel joked around that Peta being happily engaged is why they paired Nick with her.

As for Vanessa, she is being very supportive of Nick competing and finally met Peta and her baby. Grimaldi revealed that Viall did talk to her about the role before accepting it. Vanessa is hoping to see Nick and Peta make it to the end.

TEAM BABY GOT BACH… is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Critics have been doubting Nick’s intentions since the beginning of his role as The Bachelor and when Viall and Grimaldi appeared awkward on After the Final Rose they came out in full force. Us Weekly shared Nick and Vanessa’s thoughts on that awkward live event. Vanessa admitted Nick said he and Vanessa did not want to sugarcoat the difficulties they have to endure. Nick had the following to say:

“I think Vanessa and I kind of just decided to be upfront with the fact that it’s difficult starting a relationship as the Bachelor and with 29 other women, and that it’s difficult to maintain that relationship long distance while it’s being re-aired. I think every couple before us has experienced those challenges, and we just decided to kind of just be upfront about it and be open to the realities of our relationship.”

People also shared their thoughts on the critics. While sometimes the negativity is easy to dwell on, Nick keeps Vanessa as positive as possible. Grimaldi says, “You can never make people happy. At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship. It’s easy to focus on the negative, which sometimes I do, and Nick tries to get me out of it. But it’s the world that we’re living in.”

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall ????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

As for setting a wedding date, Nick says they are just taking things one step at time. While Vanessa shares that she is going through the legal channels of moving to Los Angeles to be with Nick, they are just looking forward to being real and going out in public together. They both agreed they will worry about a wedding date further down the road after they get to know each other better.

Doing normal couple things is a priority for Nick and Vanessa right now. E!News shared details about Nick and Vanessa’s secret dates while The Bachelor was still airing. Viall and Grimaldi revealed they did see each other. Nick said The Bachelor producers are great at being consistent and letting them be together. He shared they would get together every two or three weeks for four or five days at a time. They were locked away in a safe house where they had to stay put so the finale would not be spoiled.

Nick shared they would do tons of talking, cooking, playing games, watching television and even painting. While being together was nice, Nick and Vanessa both shared the stress of being couped up in a house and having to be careful about social media posts which could spoil the show.

Now that it is all over, Nick and Vanessa can concentrate on beginning their lives together. Time will tell if they can make things work long term. Do you think Nick and Vanessa will get married? In the meantime, Rachel Lindsay has started filming her journey as The Bachelorette, which will premiere in May on ABC.

[Featured Image by Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram]