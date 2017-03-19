Katy Perry Claims ‘I Kissed A Girl’ And ‘Did More Than That’ During Speech

Katy Perry says she kissed a girl and then some while accepting the National Equality Award at last night’s Human Rights Campaign gala. Perry was referencing her 2008 hit song “I Kissed a Girl” but also wanted to explain her position on homosexuality.

According to ABC News, Katy discussed how in being raised by minister parents, she grew up only with the assertion that homosexuality meant eternal damnation. Perry said as she got to know people, however, her entire childhood belief system was challenged and Katy used her music as an opportunity to open up a dialogue.

“I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these bite-sized pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told… I did more than that!” Perry admitted.

After Katy addressed her upbringing and the evolution of her beliefs, Perry concluded the speech with a message of hope for others.

“I stand here as real evidence for all, that no matter where you came from, it is about where you are going — that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen, if we open our minds and soften our hearts,” Katy told the audience.

Despite Katy Perry admitting that she has had sexual trysts with women, her public persona has been linked to several high profile men. Perry most recently has been fodder for tabloids as her relationship with Orlando Bloom came to an end but she has also been linked in the past to John Mayer and Katy reportedly even had a short-lived rumored romance with Twilight‘s Robert Patterson.

Perry’s most prominent relationship, however, was in 2010 when she married actor and comedian Russell Brand. The two seemed like the perfect pairing of an odd couple but sadly, Katy and Russell divorced in 2012 after rumors of his infidelity. Perry’s emotional fall out at the end of their relationship was heartbreakingly caught on film as a crew was following Katy on tour for her documentary film Part of Me.

Perry’s award last night wasn’t her only victory for the week. Katy has been embroiled in a legal battle for the past three years as she has attempted to complete the purchase of an uninhabited convent.

As Perry’s real estate deal was wrapping up, the nuns who used to reside there sold the property out from underneath her to a real estate developer they felt was a more appropriate choice in taking over the property. Katy, who wanted to turn the convent into an estate home, initially tried to work out a resolution with the nuns according to Variety. In her inability to reach a resolution, Perry ended up taking them to court over the property, claiming they didn’t have the authority to sell it in the first placed.

While Katy Perry had won the decision in court last year, the nuns persisted in attempting to block the pop star from finalizing her purchase. According to Cosmopolitan, the nuns tried everything to keep Perry from gaining the Los Feliz convent from asking the Pope to get involved to accusing Katy of witchcraft because of a trip she took to Salem.

As it turned out, regardless of whose side God was on, a Los Angeles judge sided with Katy Perry this week. Judge Stephanie Bowick agreed that the nuns didn’t have the authority to sell the property because they didn’t receive permission from the Archdiocese. The feisty sisters weren’t going to take the loss to Katy sitting down, however, vowing to fight on.

According to an interview with the Daily Mail, the elderly sisters who used to reside in the convent plan to take the evidence of Katy’s lack of spiritual fitness for a scared property to the Archdiocese with the hope that they will cancel the planned purchase of Perry.

“I do not like Katy Perry’s lifestyle,” Sister Callahan proclaimed. “I gave a lot of the things from the internet to show the Archdiocese what kind of woman she was.”

Katy Perry’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign gala will probably only add to their ire.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images.]