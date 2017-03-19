Snoop, Bow Wow Should Be Killed For Trump Criticism, Fox News Host Argues

A Fox News Host is calling for the deaths of Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow after both recently dared to mercilessly criticize newly elected President Donald Trump.

“Kill them,” commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle responded during a segment of “The Five” when asked by host Greg Gutfeld how the Secret Service should respond to the rapper’s derogatory words and lyrics.

“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she added.

All the controversy started when Snoop pointed a gun at a clown version of the newly elected Republican president during a scene in the video for the remixed version of his new tune “Lavender.”

In the video the gun produces a “bang” banner instead of actual bullets when aimed and fired by Snoop.

By the time Guilfoyle went on record with her even harsher reaction of how she felt the situation should be handled, Trump had already responded on his own, tweeting, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time.”

One of Trump’s many lawyers, Michael Cohen, also called on the rapper to apologize to the commander in chief for what he characterized as “depicting an assassination attempt on the President of the United States.”

Cohen also questioned the value of the artistic license used by the rapper for what he insisted was needlessly involving the president in the video.

“I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value of having someone dressed up as Trump and firing a weapon at him,” he said.

Bow Wow became involved after he came to his uncle Snoop’s defense, tweeting a threat to “pimp” the president’s wife and “make her work us” if her husband didn’t pipe down.

Since then, several other rappers have also come to Snoop’s defense, including Ice-T and Treach, though Ice-T later seemed to waver a bit in his stance.

“It’s basically him saying everybody’s a clown, including Trump, which I think we all agree,” he said. “The part where he points the gun at the president is against the law. You gotta know that. You can’t kill the president. But I think he pushed the line.”

Somehow, Treach managed to see the art form in it all.

“It was a confetti gun,” he said. “When he shoots everything out, nobody got shot. Confetti came out. It’s artistic.”

Perhaps no one had as much to say as fellow rapper T.I., who didn’t mince any words in further taking the president to task.

In an Instagram rant, the Atlanta rapper sought to remind the president just big a legend Snoop is in hip hop circles and just how insignificant he is to the likes of those such as himself.

“Leave our legends names out ya fu**in old a** puppy piss smelling a** mouth & continue to focus on dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, & fu**in this country up like u been doin,” he posted.

The tone was far different from the conciliatory one the rapper took in an open letter he penned to the president back in January.

Meanwhile, Snoop joins a growing list of big name stars who have emerged as open critics of the new president and some of his stated policies, drawing a Twitter response and online lashing from Trump himself.

Others include the Hamilton cast, the Saturday Night Live cast, Meryl Streep and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

