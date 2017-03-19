Drake ‘More Life’ Mentions Jennifer Lopez Drunk Texts, Not Over J.Lo?

Drake’s long-awaited playlist More Life premiered on OVO Sound Radio on Saturday. The rapper mentions drunk texting his former flame Jennifer Lopez, which poses the question: Is Drake not over J.Lo?

Drake dropped More Life on Saturday, March 18, giving fans almost two dozen brand new tracks to listen to.

Drake could not help but mention his former fling with Jennifer Lopez in his opening track “Free Smoke.”



The rapper hinted that he did not have Lopez’ current phone number in the song.

“I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back.”

It seems like the Toronto rapper had Jennifer Lopez on his mind while he was recording More Life. Later in the playlist, Drake samples her 1999 debut single “If You Had My Love” on his track “Teenage Fever.”

“Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You’re to blame for what we could have been / ‘Cause look at what we are.”

Drake’s fans were disappointed not to hear Jennifer Lopez among the artists featured on Drake’s new project.

When Drake and J.Lo first sparked dating rumors back in 2016, it was reported that the two were working on a music collaboration together.

Shortly after going public with their romance in December, Lopez and Drake teased an unreleased collaboration while dancing at a winter wonderland0themed “prom” in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

The song, titled “Get It Together” did make it onto Drake’s More Life, but he replaced J.Lo’s vocals with the up-and-coming British singer Jorja Smith.

It was only last month that Drake and Lopez’ split was confirmed after less than two months of dating.

Inside sources told reporters that the relationship “died down a bit” after he headed overseas for the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour.

Other contributors on More Life include well-known artists like Kanye West, Young Thug, Sampha, 21 Savage, and more.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has already moved on to a new love interest. The female singer has been hanging around star athlete Alex Rodriguez for the past few weeks.

Lopez and Rodriguez returned from a romantic trip to the Bahamas earlier this week and have been rumored to be getting serious.

According to other reports by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez has already introduced her two kids, eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, to A-Rod.

It does not seem like Jennifer Lopez is missing Drake in the slightest.

The twins, whom Lopez had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, are apparently a big reason why the singer likes Rodriguez so much.

“The twins like him which is a big reason she likes him.”

The relationship seems to be growing more serious and Lopez hopes to introduce her kids to Alex Rodriguez’ children sometime soon.

Rodriguez has two children with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

