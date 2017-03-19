Meghan Markle Leaving ‘Suits’, Ready To Get Serious With Prince Harry [Rumors]

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry for months now and rumor has it that the Suits actress is ready to give up acting in order to move her relationship with the royal bad boy to the next level. Now fans of the USA network hit Suits are worried that Markle might make Season 7 be her last. Meanwhile, producers are reportedly hoping that Markle will stick around through Season 8 because the show is still doing remarkably well.

Based on a reported from E! News, Meghan Markle has been considering an exit from acting since before she started a relationship with Prince Harry. Their romance is just making Markle even more willing to consider walking away from her hit TV show Suits and stop acting altogether.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” a source told E! News. “She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a humanitarian and has been involved with many non-profits and other charity activities in addition to her acting career. It makes sense that someone like Prince Harry, who also has become known for his philanthropic ventures, would want to date someone like Meghan Markle, who is not only beautiful but also wants to use her influence to make positive changes in the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was confirmed back in November. Since then, the pair have spent time together in her home city, Toronto. They have also been spotted together in London and Norway but most recently spent several days celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry’s pal in Jamaica.

Despite several citings and the confirmation of their relationship, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still haven’t made their debut together as a couple at any of the many events that they have attended separately. Some believe that once Harry and Meghan step onto a red carpet together or go on a humanitarian mission together that it will be proof the couple have become more serious.

Currently, Meghan Markle is in Toronto and is filming Suits. She has been spotted hanging out with her friends and heading to and from yoga classes in her off time but she hasn’t been spotted recently in Toronto with Prince Harry. That’s because the royal bad boy is back in London dealing with his own social engagements and looks to be busy back in his home country at least through the next week.

This could be why Meghan Markle is allegedly considering ending her role on Suits and possibly even her acting career. Although Meghan and Harry have been dating for months, the pair only get to spend time together sparingly due to their own incredibly busy schedules. However, if Meghan were to give up her Suits role and focus primarily on philanthropic work, she would most definitely have more time to spend with Prince Harry. They could even work on projects together as they grow closer in their relationship.

Meghan Markle’s co-star Patrick J. Adams has been supportive of her relationship with Prince Harry. While her departure from Suits would likely mean the USA hit would be canceled, the actor had nothing but nice things to say about Meghan and Harry.

“I’m super excited for her,” Adams told E! News. “As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn’t noticed. I didn’t wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, ‘I love you, I support you, I hope you’re happy. You seem really happy’ and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—’cause it is madness, it’s madness what the world puts somebody through when they’re going through this process.”

