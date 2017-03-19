Michelle Obama Drug Bust: Fake News Says Cocaine Seized On ‘Lady Michelle’ Ship

A ship named for Michelle Obama has been implicated in a massive drug, and Michelle’s husband, former President Barack Obama, has hindered efforts by France to investigate. At least, that’s the unsubstantiated claim made by a fake news site that has been gaining traction this week.

On Wednesday, March 15, website What Does It Mean published the attention-grabbing headline “Obama Flees After Massive Drug Bust Aboard Lady Michelle Vessel In Caribbean.” In the article, writer Sorcha Faal – and the tagline “and as reported to her Western Subscribers” – posits that “an intriguing Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) report circulating in the Kremlin today” implicates the former president in a massive drug bust.

Specifically, Faal alleges that $100 million worth of cocaine – 40,000 pounds – was seized from a boat named The Lady Michelle in the Caribbean Sea. Further, the article claims, once Attorney General Jeff Sessions got word of the bust, he ordered Obama’s arrest. However, working with Muslim Brotherhood terrorist Mohamed Nazim Hoseain in Guyana, Obama and various accomplices were able to escape the Virgin Islands, where they had been vacationing at the time. and make it back to the relative safety of the U.S.

A follow-up report, dated March 17, alleges that France had stonewalled a request by the FBI to interview Obama over the bust.

“A sobering Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) report circulating in the Kremlin today states that France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development (MAEDI) has refused a request by the Paris Legal Attache of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to interview former President Barack Obama who fled to the French Polynesian island of Tahiti while being pursued by investigators from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the US Department of the Treasury (DoT) seeking to interview him about one of the largest drug busts in American history occurring in the Caribbean aboard a fishing vessel named the Lady Michelle.”

So is there any truth to the rumors that a boat named for Michelle Obama was the source of a hundred-million-dollar drug bust, and that Barack was somehow involved?

It is true that a boat named The Lady Michelle was apprehended near Puerto Rico back in February, and found to be carrying about $125 million in cocaine; that was reported by Coast Guard News, which is a legitimate news reporting agency. However, at least as far as Coast Guard News‘ reporting is concerned, the only connection between the boat and the Obamas is that the name “Michelle” appears on the boat. The Coast Guard makes no mention of any connection between the vessel and the Obamas.

Further, What Does It Mean‘s report, which mentions the existence of secret Russian documents supposedly detailing the Obamas’ connection to the drug bust, does not provide any links to those documents, nor any other reports by any legitimate news agencies making the link between the two.

As Snopes has reported – several times, in fact – What Does It Mean, in general, and Sorcha Faal, specifically, are fake news.

“Sorcha Faal is the alleged author of an ongoing series of “reports” published at WhatDoesItMean.com, whose work is of such quality that even other conspiracy nutters don’t think much of it.”

In fact, Schaal and What Does It Mean have been the subject of several conspiracy claims, all based on salacious headlines and little to no evidence.

In other words, until solid evidence emerges that The Lady Michelle is tied to the Obamas, news of Barack or Michelle Obama being implicated in a drug bust are fake news.

