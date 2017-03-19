Rose McGowan Sex Tape & Nude Photos Leaked–‘Fappening’ All Over Again?

Rose McGowan is the latest victim in a series of celebrity photo hacks that are collectively being called The Fappening 2. Gossip Cop reports that a nude photos and a sex tape featuring the actress/director have been released to the Internet. But McGowan is fighting back. The former Charmed took to Twitter to send a direct warning to the people who invaded her privacy.

“Hey little hacker boys,” she wrote. “Mama is coming and she hits hard.”

Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard pic.twitter.com/mVBSkRIH8p — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 19, 2017

In the tweet, she assumes that the hackers are male but it’s important to note that that may not necessarily be true.

McGowan tells Gossip Cop that she will be taking legal action against whoever hacked her.

“”I’m going to go to the Department of Justice,” she said in an exclusive interview with the celebrity rumor fact-checking site.

As we mentioned previously, Rose McGowan is the latest female celebrity to have a private photos released to the web. Other recent victims include actresses Annaleigh Tipton, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, Katie Cassidy, and potentially Dylan Penn, Sean Penn’s daughter.

This isn’t the first time that Rose McGowan’s name and image have been connect with a sex tape leak. As Inquisitr previously reported, about four months ago, there was a video circulating online which featured a woman who looked like McGowan engaged in a sex act with a man. In another part of the video, the woman was on camera masturbating.

As for this recent hack, the threats McGowan makes to take legal action should be taken seriously. She is known for her “take no prisoners attitude” and has previously been very vocal about the sexual abuse she endured during her her career as an actress.

“It’s been an open secret in Hollywood/media and they shamed me while adulating my rapist…it is time for some godda**ed honesty in this world,” she said, per a previous report by the Inquisitr. “If you’re a woman in America there’s a 10 in 10 chance you’ve experienced it—whether you recognize it or not, whether you’re ready to admit it or not…it’s a culture that talks down to you.”

Other Fappening 2.0 victims have taken action too. Amanda Seyfried’s legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Celeb Jihad, the site that published her nude photos.

“These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent,” the letter read.

The legal letter also claimed that the released of Seyfried’s private photos was “at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried’s right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law.”

Although her photos were not nudes, Emma Watson is also taking legal action, according to an article in The Telegraph.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” Watson’s rep said. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

As Inquisitr recently reported, one of the hackers who was responsible for the first ‘Fappening’ data breach in 2014 was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

