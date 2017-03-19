WWE News: Xavier Woods’ Online Video Distinction Receives Vince McMahon Comment

In the latest WWE news, a recent Xavier Woods online video accomplishment has the boss talking or tweeting rather. Woods recently made headlines due to not only a video leak involving a former superstar and current Raw women’s superstar, Paige, but also has achieved something unique online that not many others reach. While news from the WWE with regards to Woods has been very low key over the past several days, Vince McMahon even sent out a message to the Raw roster member on Friday.

Several days ago, big news broke that WWE star Paige was hacked in addition to several other celebrities. The hack led to Paige having her personal photos as well as video leaked. The items circulated online with websites soon reporting that Xavier Woods and former WWE star Brad Maddox were also shown in the explicit video footage. Paige and her mother each tweeted about the incident on Friday hours after the story and content went viral. Woods refrained from tweeting about that incident but was still active on his official Twitter account for a different video situation.

Woods is well known for his YouTube channel called “UpUpDownDown” which showcases the video game skills of not just Woods, real name Austin Watson, but also his fellow WWE superstars. The channel also features other diehard gamers including celebrities, social media stars, and pro athletes. Individuals who have appeared in videos with him on the channel have included Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, and even head honcho Stephanie McMahon. Most of the episodes have Woods playing a specific video game with the WWE superstar or personality while they discuss video game topics.

According to StillRealToUs website, Woods’ YouTube video channel passed the one million mark for subscribers. The achievement is one that many YouTube content creators aspire to hit. Woods has an advantage as he’s a WWE superstar associated with one of the most popular tag teams, New Day. He was even congratulated by WWE’s main boss, Vince McMahon, via Twitter.

To celebrate the achievement Woods also posted a new YouTube video (below) in which friends helped celebrate the milestone. Among the WWE stars featured in the congratulatory video are Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, Heath Slater, AJ Styles, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Usos, and Zack Ryder. The video includes plenty of praise and congratulations, but also a good share of friendly video game trash talk too.

In addition to having been a member of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, Woods will probably get some more gold soon. YouTube content creators who reach the milestone of one million subscribers are typically rewarded by the company with a gold plaque.

Despite the accomplishment, unfortunately, fans are continuing to comment on Woods’ and WWE’s social media posts with comments regarding his other video that was leaked involving Paige. There was also a rumor that Woods was pulled from this weekend’s WWE house show events. His New Day teammates appeared at the events while Woods did not. However, the website Wrestlezone noted that Woods was not part of the events due to co-hosting the SXSW Gaming Awards in Austin, Texas.

As far as Woods’ appearances on upcoming shows such as Raw, it’s going to be interesting to see if WWE continues to include him with New Day for the time being. The company has shown itself to try to distance themselves from too much controversy in their more “family friendly” programming even though they seem to love gaining publicity for just about anything. Stay tuned, as WWE Raw will be live from Brooklyn, New York on Monday, a location known for rowdy fans and loud chants.

WWE fans, do you follow Woods’ YouTube channel regularly? Also, is it appropriate for the company take any action against Woods in terms of his upcoming appearances?

[Featured Image by WWE]