Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie No Longer Selling Chateau Miraval

It seems that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had a change of heart and are no longer selling their 35-bedroom winery estate Chateau Miraval. CelebrityInsider revealed that Brad and Angelina took the French compound off the market and have decided to use the property to their advantage rather than sell it off or let it sit idle. Some are hoping that the Chateau Miraval news means that Brad and Angelina might be getting back together. So far, it looks like that is not the case but this may be proof they are in better communication now than the famous couple has been in months.

When it was initially reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had put Chateau Miraval up for sale, it was marked as a turning point in their relationship. The huge French estate was purchased by the Jolie-Pitt family back in 2008 and it was reported that they wanted their twins, Vivienne and Knox to be French and they often took all of their children to the huge winery to spend time.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Chateau Miraval No Longer For Sale, According To Vintner Charles Perrin – Celebrity… https://t.co/YoaCXGXdzd — Brad Pitt Share (@BradPittShare) March 19, 2017

Chateau Miraval became even more precious to Brad and Angelina in 2014 when they got married on the property. Choosing the French backdrop both because they loved the property and because it afforded them a certain amount of privacy.

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, she and Pitt placed Chateau Miraval up for sale. Many believed that act alone was proof that there was no coming back and that the split between Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt was for good. However, they listed the well-known winery in the south of France for $60 million and hoped someone would come along and snatch it up. That didn’t happen though and Chateau Miraval still belongs to Brad and Angelina despite their separation and despite their efforts to sell it

There have been rumors that it was Angelina Jolie who wanted to sell the French estate and that Brad Pitt argued to keep the beloved piece of property. As it turns out, the couple’s six children reportedly love the “castle.” It turns out that whether or not Brad and Angelina ever plan to reconcile and drop the divorce filing, they are no longer selling Chateau Miraval and instead, plan to use the property as a means to make money that they will invest in the future of their children.

Love runs hot and cold, but wine is eternal:https://t.co/TbVpBTS6mm — Mark Spivak (@eatdrinkjourney) March 15, 2017

Charles Perrin is the vintner responsible for Chateau Miraval. On Saturday, Perrin confirmed that the French winery is no longer for sale. He told a local newspaper, “It is an investment for their family and their children.We have long-term projects; we have an upcoming batch of vintage rose that are labeled ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie, and Perrin.”

Perrin also confirmed that in addition to wine, Chateau Miraval is also producing olive oil that will be available to the public. “We also produce gourmet olive oil that will be available in the U.S. in very few weeks,” the vintner said.

Please RT if you like!! #Travel Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Wed at Chateau Miraval in France https://t.co/pvLekpjt8g pic.twitter.com/65bB4ijdVU — Travels Forever (@travelsforever) January 10, 2017

For now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still moving ahead with their plans to divorce despite the decision to keep Chateau Miraval, which holds so many memories for them as a couple and a family. Naturally, many fans are hoping the decision to hold on to their winery in the south of France is proof that Brad and Angelina are making improvements in their broken relationship and that it will be revealed soon that the pair is not giving up on their marriage.

Do you think the revelation that Chateau Miraval is no longer for sale means that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might not get a divorce after all? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]