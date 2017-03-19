Kim Kardashian Net Worth Impacted By Robbery? How Much Money Was Stolen?

Was Kim Kardashian’s net worth impacted by the robbery in Paris? How much money was actually stolen from the reality star?

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while she was in Paris for Fashion Week. The reality star was bound at the hands and feet, had her mouth taped shut, and was thrown into the bathroom while thieves got away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry and other items.

Did the robbery have any impact on Kim Kardashian’s overall net worth?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s $4 million engagement ring, given to her by her husband Kanye West, was among the many items stolen.

The Mirror reported that Kardashian’s entire jewelry box was taken during the robbery heist. Inside the box was a choker necklace with her son’s name, Saint, written in diamonds.

Kim Kardashian did her best to recall everything the thieves had taken to the police in her statement following the robbery.

“My Vuitton jewelry box was near my bag and, at that time, he said something to the other individual, shouting. In my jewelry box, there were two bracelets by Cartier, all with diamonds, a necklace by Jacob all in gold and diamond, diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, and the others were by Yanina.”

Along with the jewelry, the robbers also confiscated Kardashian’s phones, however, she mentioned that they did not take her cash.

“I also had just a cross-shaped diamond, by Jacob. A watch by Rolex all in yellow gold. There were two rings in yellow gold. I think they robbed me for $5 million. They didn’t rob my cash. They took my iPhone 6 … and the Blackberry.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian’s last reported net worth was $150 million, while her husband Kanye West was worth a reported $145 million.

Kim Kardashian’s yearly salary for her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an estimated $50 million.

Another major source of income for Kardashian is her mobile app, which was making an estimated $700,000 a day in 2014, according to CNN.

Of course, Kardashian is well-known for her social media posts. Business Insider confirmed that the star was making around $10,000 per tweet on her Twitter account.

Us Weekly reported that brands were paying up to $500,000 for a social media ad campaign on Kardashian’s Instagram which has over 94.8 million followers. Kim advertises produces including weight-loss teas, teeth whiteners, clothing, and other items.

Michelle Heller, the CEO of the digital marketing firm Talent Resources claimed that the Kardashian family made a ton of money from their Instagram posts but that they “only endorse what aligns with their lifestyle. They turn down a lot.”

In addition to the estimated $10 million in jewelry stolen from Kardashian in the Paris robbery, Kim has had to increase her security to ensure nothing like that ever happens again.

Kim and Kanye reportedly dished out more than $10 million in renovations for their Hidden Hills, California mansion to include top-of-the-line security features.

Prior to Kim Kardashian’s robbery, Kanye West had claimed that he was actually millions of dollars in debt in a series of tweets.

“I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt … Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart … My dreams brought me into debt and I’m close to seeing the light of day.”

However, Kris Jenner later clarified that Kanye can get overly passionate at times and that what he had claimed was not accurate.

So while Kim Kardashian may have had over $10 million in jewelry stolen from her in Paris and spent an extra $10 million on extra security, the reality star’s overall net worth was not impacted by the robbery.

The French authorities have also arrested Aomar A., 60, Pierre B., 72, Francois D., 54, Harminy A., 29, Christiane G., 70, and Didier Dubreucq, 61, who were all charged with armed robbery within a gang, kidnapping, and criminal association.

Prior to those arrests, a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. was charged with conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and forcible confinement as well as a 44-year-old man identified as Florus H.

Kim Kardashian has already provided her testimony to a French judge in New York but the reality star will reportedly not be cross-examined, according to Us Weekly.

“They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media.” “Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served.”

