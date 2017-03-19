WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Likely to Re-Sign and Feud with Roman Reigns

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is under contract until 2018, which puts his future with the company in question. Will the part-time star re-sign with WWE or is his asking price too high?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, Lesnar is expected to stay with the company beyond his current deal. Meltzer also mentioned that the company’s intention is to build up Lesnar as an unstoppable force only to have him lose to Roman Reigns, who many believe is WWE’s future franchise superstar.

“I expect him to have some affiliation [with WWE],” Meltzer said this week on Wrestling Observer Radio. I mean, do you think that Vince [McMahon] will go…because the whole big think with Brock all along has been to become a monster, be unbeatable, run through everybody and then lose to Roman Reigns. That’s been the idea for Brock for years now. Theoretically, next year, that will actually have happened. So at that point does Vince go, ‘well, I spent a lot of money to do this and do I need to spend millions on Brock?’ And I think the answer is it depends on how over Brock is. If Brock feels that, you know, I can’t imagine Brock on the schedule with the money he gets ever turning it down. So it’s a question of if Vince feels it’s worth it and there’s a lot of different ways to answer that.

“If there was another viable [wrestling] company in this country, I would say that Vince keeps him for sure because if New Japan…he doesn’t want New Japan to have him. You know, if New Japan could get Brock Lesnar and Bryan Danielson next year, granted they can’t beat WWE and even be competition to WWE, but WWE doesn’t want anyone to get stronger either and they can’t strengthen New Japan. Put it this way, I’m a betting man and I think Vince is going to sign him to another deal and if there is competition I’d say the odds increase even more.”

It’s been speculated that Lesnar, who will face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, could carry the title until facing Reigns at SummerSlam in August. However, WON reported that WWE is planning to have the two superstars face off for the title at next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans.

While that may seem like more incentive to re-sign a top superstar, Lesnar’s deal will expire after the event, which means the company could be done with him as Meltzer noted. The former UFC and WWE Champion is getting paid to make limited appearances and if the only purpose of his build up was to lose to Reigns, there isn’t much of a reason to continue paying him.

Still, Lesnar is arguably the biggest name in the company aside from John Cena. That’s enough to keep casual fans interested and get more media coverage to attract new viewers. Like Meltzer mentioned, it’s likely that WWE will continue to have some affiliation with him regardless of what kind of deal the two parties work out.

Meltzer also reported earlier this week that Lesnar attempted to get out of an originally planned match against Shane McMahon for WrestleMania. WWE nixed match after Goldberg agreed to come out of retirement in November.

Once again, Lesnar has more clout than most WWE superstars, which is reason to believe the company will look into re-signing him. Even if he drops the title to Reigns at WrestleMania, there’s still much more that can be done with the “Beast Incarnate” beyond 2018.

Lesnar is still a major draw and his sporadic appearances make his matches seem more important. WWE will likely re-sign Lesnar and should keep him as a main event superstar past his current contract.

[Featured Image by WWE]