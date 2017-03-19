Kim Kardashian Is Not On The Verge Of A Breakdown [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not on the “verge of a breakdown,” despite what recent reports have been claiming. The reality star was allegedly traumatized again from having to relive her terrifying robbery on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Kim Kardashian is not on the verge of a breakdown. Rumors have been circling that the reality star is having a difficult time emotionally healing from the robbery in Paris in October. Websites like Radar Online claimed that Kardashian was being “pushed to her limit” by having to relive the horrific experience via her reality show.

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is dedicated to unraveling the robbery incident.

Sources claimed that Kardashian was having trouble sleeping and had begun having difficulties in her marriage again.

“Her family told her that she needs to chill on doing anything that would cause her to have another breakdown!” “Kardashian has been arguing a lot with her baby-daddy since the new season started and the duo’s fragile marriage is on the rocks again!”

Kim Kardashian skipped out on her brother Rob’s birthday party a few days ago which only fueled the fire to the rumors that she was unwell.

I know I’m late but Happy Birthday Bobby. I love you mucho???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Gossip Cop revealed that the reality star is not on the verge of “another” breakdown, especially because she never had one in the first place.

Kardashian’s husband Kanye West suffered a mental breakdown which left him hospitalized for over a week back in November, and while Kardashian did keep a low-profile after being robbed in Paris, she was never reported to have had a “breakdown.”

The celebrity news site claimed that Kim Kardashian was practically “reliving the entire situation over again and this has been causing a lot of drama between her and Kanye because Kanye just does not want to talk about this anymore.”

“Kim seems incredibly stressed out right now because it seemed like she was just starting to get through all of this in her head and now it looks like she is emotionally stuck right back in the middle of it all!”

Kardashian taped the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians months ago, and she is not required to watch the episode when it airs on Sunday night.

Gossip Cop also called out Radar Online for claiming that Kardashian’s stolen jewelry was funding terrorism.

The site also attempted to take credit for some of the arrests made in Kardashian’s robbery case.

Kim Kardashian’s representative has said that these “breakdown” claims are completely “false.”

Awkward run ins are my fave A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Other sites like Naughty Gossip have been claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been having some relationship issues.

It was alleged that Kim Kardashian got into a pretty explosive fight with Kanye West and has not been back to their shared home since.

Kim supposedly took their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, to her mother Kris Jenner’s house and Kanye West has been staying at a hotel since the argument.

The inside source claimed that Kardashian was beginning to “hate” him and thinks he is “a different man than the one she married.”

Kim has allegedly thought that West has needed professional help since his breakdown in November.

Kris Jenner reportedly told her daughter Kim not to make any rash decisions right now.

2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Gossip Cop debunked the rumor as another hoax. Columnist Andrew Shuster confirmed that Kim Kardashian was not “miserable” in her marriage and that the rumors were “false.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]