Khloe Kardashian Engaged To Tristan Thompson? ‘KUWTK’ Star Flashes Huge Rock

Khloe Kardashian was courtside watching Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to take home a win against the Los Angeles Clippers last night but that’s not what started rumors that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might be secretly engaged to her NBA baller boo. Instead, it was definitely that huge rock that Khloe was flashing on THAT finger that has fans thinking she might be keeping a huge secret from everyone.

Khloe was sitting front and center on Saturday night at Staples Center with her best friend Malika Haqq, according to TMZ. Both women looked to be having a great time while taking in an exciting NBA game but that’s not what has Khloe Kardashian pulling in headlines this time. Instead, it was the beautiful diamond ring that the KUWTK star has been rocking on the ring finger of her left hand that has fans talking. So far, despite some pretty loud buzzing about the possibility that Khloe Kardashian is engaged to Tristan Thompson, she has decided to stay quiet.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

What she hasn’t done, though, is take that ring off. Khloe Kardashian has been wearing that ring for a few days now and still has not bothered to comment on social media or elsewhere about whether or not that is the official ring or if she’s just playing with everyone.

In addition to her appearance at the basketball game earlier in the day, Khloe Kardashian also turned heads later that night when she was spotted out at dinner with Tristan Thompson at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse. She was wearing the sparkling diamond mystery ring while eating dinner with her man as well. Now fans are just hoping that Khloe will comment on the diamond sparkler and clear up all of the rumors that she might be engaged or even secretly married to Tristan Thompson.

For those who complain that Khloe Kardashian just started dating Tristan Thompson, it has been seven months. That would be six months longer than she dated Lamar Odom before tying the knot in a rushed wedding that was nowhere near as swanky as any of Kim Kardashian’s weddings.

Meow A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that especially since her failed marriage to Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has been careful to keep some secrets much closer to her heart and it’s been assumed that one of them might be an engagement to Tristan Thompson.

The Cavs center recently celebrated a birthday and Khloe made sure to throw Tristan Thompson an amazing party. Khloe then followed that up with a heartfelt message on Instagram to let him know just how much she is in love. The couple has been riding high on the love train lately and that has a lot of fans speculating that she’ll be walking down the aisle with Tristan soon, but how soon?

Some are speculating that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are already married but are keeping the news a secret. That would be something that Khloe might do but it’s more likely that she and her NBA baller boyfriend are just engaged and keeping that a secret. After all, she just finally finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom back in December.

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

What is crystal clear is that Khloe Kardashian is in love with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t been secretive about her love for Tristan at all. If things keep going in the direction that they are, Khloe will be married to him soon enough, secretly or not.

Do you think that Khloe Kardashian is already engaged to Tristan Thompson and is keeping it all a big secret? Sound off in the comments section below and share your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]