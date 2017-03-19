Mama June: From Not To Hot Episode 4: Recap, Spoilers And Commentary

Mama June: From Not To Hot Episode 4 aired on Friday night, and if you missed it, or enjoy reading spoilers and commentary, The Inquisitr has got you covered.

As ET Online reports, Episode 4 centered on the now-slimmed-down June Shannon going on a date. It did not go well.

As the 37-year-old sat down at a restaurant for a date, she noticed that the fellow was staring at her chest. June was not amused.

“Can I help you?”

The man, clearly caught red-handed (so to speak), doesn’t try to hide his shame.

“Yeah, I was just looking. You caught me in a look. You look good. You looked really great in that ice cream store.”

From there, the conversation got even more awkward, as the man tries to be congratulatory to Shannon for her weight loss, but still turning the conversation back to her breasts.

“I don’t wanna spoil it for ya, but guys like breasts, OK?”

A few more awkward exchanges – including some jabs at the size of parts of the date’s anatomy – and the moment ends with Mama June storming off.

“Arrogant b*****s like you make us women who have stigmas in our head that y’all men want us to look a certain way — you’re one of those men. And I’m sure there’s going to be a guy who would love all this curves. And sorry you wasn’t able to even touch it.”

And from there, she grabs her things and storms off.

You can watch the awkward exchange in the clip below.

That Mama June would shut down a hater with such confidence is a testament to just how far the former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has come over the years.

Just three years ago, Mama June was at rock bottom. Allegations surfaced that she had gotten into a relationship with convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel – the same man whom June’s oldest daughter, Anna, claimed had molested her as a small child. Though June herself denied the relationship, according to The Daily Mail, the damage was done. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was cancelled, and June’s relationship with her oldest daughter was damaged, likely beyond repair.

Weighing over 450 pounds, her show cancelled, and her personal life shattered by successive relationships with bad men (each of her children has a different father, and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, “Sugar Bear,” had cheated on Shannon), Shannon needed a makeover.

Enter WEtv.

With the help of gastric sleeve surgery, plastic surgery to remove excess skin, and most importantly, follow-up care with a personal trainer, a nutritionist, a doctor, and a therapist, Mama June has turned the corner on her formerly obese self and, as revealed on From Not To Hot, is a slim, trip, confident woman.

Speaking to E! News, daughter Lauryn said that her mom needed her and Alana’s support to get through the transition.

“At first, we didn’t want to participate in the fact that she was eating healthy and things like that. But as I went along, we could tell that she really needed the support so me and her both decided that it was just something that we needed to do what support her. So we did the meal plans with her.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10:00 P.M. Eastern Time on WEtv.

