Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Is Buggiest, Most Messed Up KH Game To Release

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix could be the buggiest Kingdom Hearts title with the most messed up game mechanics to come to the PlayStation 4.

It’s sad that we’re so used to hearing about bug-filled and crash-prone final version releases that it does not surprise us at all anymore. Never mind that we’re paying so much money for these games—we’ve got Day One patches anyway.

We waited so long for Kingdom Hearts to finally arrive on the PlayStation 4 and now that we’re almost there, Cinema Blend is worried that we might be faced with a lot more heartaches and frustrations than we hoped to have.

Kingdom Hearts finally transitions from the portables to the PS4 with Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, a collection of six remastered KH titles for the PlayStation 4 console. The Kingdom Hearts HD collection, Game Stop lists, includes:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

While the Kingdom Hearts HD collection has yet to come to the rest of the world, Japan (and various advanced copies to critics and reviewers) has already had its first taste of the game and it looks like the HD remaster has complicated a lot of things.

The first that you need to know about Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 is that things have been HD-fied for the PS4, and frame rate has been bumped to 60 fps. As Polygonreports, the load times for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 is crazy fast, which is a great thing for impatient RPG players (which is every RPG player, to be honest). In fact, you can see that in the Kingdom Hearts speedrun gameplay below.

But apart from the crazy load times and the eye candy promised by 60 fps, players who got their hands on the Kingdom Hearts HD collection are now noticing that the 60 fps bump is causing a whole lot of problems. In fact, some known bugs and problems from the PS3 HD remasters of both Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 are still present in the PS4 remaster.

A huge Redditthread about Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 started by member crimsonfall notes:

A lot of the issues are caused by the shift to 60 fps, which messes up the physics in KH1 and 2, causing certain bosses to behave strangely, with one being almost potentially broken, and some moves lasting shorter than they should such as Quick Run. Previous issues that existed in the PS3 collections also still exist, such as the Final Xemnas Reaction Command Glitch, which is pretty unacceptable. The worst involves a save crash where the game has a chance of outright crashing when attempting to save, causing you to potentially lose quite a bit of progress.

The author of the Reddit post has a whole Pastebin note about the long list of bugs and problems players are already having with Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 and it’s unnerving that Square Enix released a remaster for the PS4 years after the PS3 remaster, with the same annoying bugs.

Well if messed up world physics, problematic boss fights, and regular crashing saves are not enough to ruin a gameplay, we don’t know what is. See for yourself in the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 gameplay video below.

Gematsureports that patch 1.02 for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix has now launched in Japan, fixing “some gauge and damage bugs in Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix caused by the game’s 60 frames per second support, as well as various other, undefined bugs.”

We have yet to confirm, however, if the said patch fixed the outstanding physics and crash problems users are experiencing.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 9, and will soon be available in North America on March 28 and in Europe on March 31. At this rate, we’re probably seeing a huge Day One patch or a huge release flop.

