‘ATL Orgy’ May Have Been A Social Experiment Scam For A Term Paper [RUMORS]

ATL Orgy, the sex party that had been hyped on Twitter for weeks, may have been a social experiment for a term paper, according to various reports on the social media platform.

When you find out #atlorgy was just a social experiment and used for some college girl to write a paper for her psychology class. pic.twitter.com/3ORNSRhLXp — jess. (@jessicuhhhh__) March 19, 2017

#Atlorgy ????????????

ZERO REFUND POLICY

The men didn't ask for a guarantee in writing that women will be there! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NDzqFzcrEQ — Tiwaworks ⬅click2fol (@Tiwaworks) March 19, 2017

As Inquisitr previously reported there are tweets which say that the woman who organized the orgy did not show up to the event. Her name is Cidney Green and the ATL Orgy was marketed as an X-rated birthday celebration for her.

“This is my 27th birthday and thiswill encompass everything I love and adore,” she wrote of the orgy on her website, Kundalinikak, alongside NSFW pictures of her engaged in sexual acts with two men. “Great vibes, Good Ratchet Music, Amazing Food and Swangin Balls!”

Green also assured potential attendees that they would be free to do whatever their libido desired.

“Sex is allowed! And Nudity is 100% encouraged!” the website stated. There will be no place where you will get the urge to get frisky and can’t!

The website also states that the event was sold out. But there were reports on Twitter that only men showed up to the party much to the disapppointment of most of the guys who paid their money to attend, I’m sure

Let me get this straight, 27 dudes arrived at the #ATLOrgy , paid $175 each and the host & females didn't show at all pic.twitter.com/obESCDbzQi — Lennyfrigginleo (@Lennyfrigginleo) March 19, 2017

The cost to attend the party were higher for men than it was for women. For a ticket a male attendee would have had to pay $175. Female attendees would have had to pay $99.99 According to the flyer circulated online, there was a no refund policy

This Atlanta Orgy Party thing is real. Here are the dates and prices. I'm moving, Atlanta is cancelled smh #ATLOrgy pic.twitter.com/uzuMzp4aqZ — HIS ROYAL FRESHNESS (@iEXpressMe) March 9, 2017

Before the date of the ATL Orgy, Cidney Green, the organizer of the event, did an interview with Rolling Out Magazine where she discussed why she was hosting it.

Cidney said that she was recruited by a friend to help promote Sunday night events for swingers at a club in Atlanta, Georgia. The term swingers refers to people in relationships who are both open to have sex with other people/couples.

“Before this I was already know for being very open about sexuality, talking about sex… saying what everybody is thinking, especially women.”

Because her birthday was on a Sunday they decided to have the first event be a huge celebration for her special day. And so the ATL Orgy was born.

“I’ve been a voyeur for a long time, so the whole idea about the swinger slumber party is that it encompasses two very big things about me: I love sexual expression, and I love watching and being watched.”

According to Green, the event went through a couple of organisational hiccups before the final venue was chosen but tickets were sold.

If the rumors are true and the ATL Orgy was really for a term paper then it’s definitely a performance worth of an A. This could go down as one of the most legendary scams in the history of social media. We’ll see what’s true and what’s not when- or if- confirmed reports of what happened at the party ever come out.

