New Tool Album: Band Announce North American Tour Dates Ahead Of Album Release

Amid passing rumors of an upcoming 5th studio album, Tool have announced a series of North American tour dates. The band says it has more to announce and has urged fans to keep checking back at their website, Loudwire reports. Tool’s North American tour will start at May 24. Here are all the dates and venues that the band has announced so far:

May 24: Fairfax, VA at the EagleBank Arena

May 27: Bangor, ME at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

May 28: Boston, MA at the Harvard Athletic Complex

May 30: Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena

May 31: Hamilton, Ontario at the First Ontario Centre

Jun 02: Montreal, Quebec at the Bell Centre

Jun 04: New York, NY at the Governor’s Ball Festival

Jun 05: Pittsburgh, PA at the Petersen Events Center

Jun 07: Clarkston, MI (Detroit) at the DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jun 08: Rosemont, IL (Chicago) at the Allstate Arena

Earlier this month, it was announced that Maynard James Keenan was currently in the process of recording the vocals for the new album. The band’s near-mythical fifth studio album is rumored to be released sometime later this year. Fans started got excited last month when it was announced that Tool would be headlining this year’s New York’s Governor’s Ball festival (Jun 04). This is to be their first New York show in 11 years. Coincidentally, it it has also been 11 years since they last released an album. There last album 10,000 days came out in 2006.

Rumors of a new double album have been floating around since last year. Frontman Maynard James Keenen’s initial reaction to these rumors was to shrewdly lay them to rest with a tweet calling the rumors “dumb.” But despite Maynard’s tweet, some fans still seemed very optimistic. Revelations from Justin Chancellor, Danny Carey, and Adam Jones confirming the new album had given them reason to do so. And besides, they pointed out how Tool enjoyed messing around with the fans regarding the release of a new album. And indeed, the band has done that in the past, one example being that time they posted fake track listings before the release of Lateralus in 2001.

Earlier in December, bassist Justin Chancellor addressed the delay of the new album in an interview with Bass Player. While Justin seemed somewhat irritated by the repeated questions about the new album, which has somewhat become characteristic of Tool, he did seem to empathize with the fans’ impatience.

“We’ve narrowed things down to big groups of ideas. For the past few months we’ve been working on one of the newer songs fairly exclusively. We get the gist of it and find the main themes that make up the skeleton between verses and choruses. “Everyone knows we take our time. “All I can say is that we’ll go back Monday and do our best to finish it for you.”

It had widely been speculated that the delay in the release of Tool’s sixth album was the result of frontman Maynard James Keenan’s frustration and indifference with the band’s followers. But in 2014, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Danny Carey and Adam Jones revealed that the actual cause of the delay was family commitments and an ongoing lawsuit. After the lawsuit was settled in favor of the band in 2015, Jones revealed that the band was now turning their focus to recording a new album, adding that he hoped it would be released by the end of 2015. Well, we’re now in 2017, and the new album is still nowhere in sight. But with these recent revelations, fans are hopeful that they will be graced with a new album perhaps later this year.

[Featured Image by Felix Marquez/AP Images]