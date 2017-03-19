Could Josh And Anna Duggar Be Having A Baby To Save Their Marriage?

Josh and Anna Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting just announced that they have another baby on the way. This is the fifth child for the couple, but fan are shocked to hear that after such a rough year the couple made this decision. They are so surprised that some people think they might have decided to get pregnant in an attempt to save their marriage. USA Today shared about the fact that they have another baby on the way and their big announcement. They announced the news on their family website with the following statement.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

After A Quiet Two Years, Josh And Anna Duggar Are Breaking The Silence With This BIG State… https://t.co/VGvyfbKuAR pic.twitter.com/kSQHpRPpTm — Faith Family America (@FaithFamilyUSA) March 19, 2017

A huge scandal rocked the Duggar family and their show 19 Kids and Counting was even canceled over it. Josh spent some time in sex rehab and now Josh and Anna are expecting their fifth child. There have been rumors of divorce over the last year, but now it looks like they are having another baby, which is causing fans to speculate that they got pregnant to save their marriage. As The Inquisitr shared, Josh and Anna looked really happy at sister Jinger’s wedding recently, which made fans think that they might actually make it.

Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting baby no. 5 | Fox News UGH DISGUSTING!!! https://t.co/CywDw4sMXR — Bari Dzomba, PhD (@bdzomba) March 19, 2017

The fans are going to Twitter and sharing their thoughts about Anna being pregnant. A lot of people feel like this was done to save their marriage. Here are a few of the tweets.

Anna Duggar is pregnant with a boy……I knew it! I feel for bad and those children. — GaGirl (@CourtCsCorner) March 17, 2017

Oh good, Anna Duggar is pregnant again! Because nothing changes a pedophile/adulter's sinful ways like having another baby! — lindsay ehrhardt (@raptorlindsay) March 17, 2017

Josh and Anna Duggar are pregnant again. That new baby is literally a bandaid baby. I feel sorry for their other kids #bandaidbaby — Julia Marie (@msjwoods18) March 19, 2017

i can't believe anna duggar is pregnant again i'm so mad that she didn't leave josh i shouldn't be as mad as i am — kacie (@insidefarmiga) March 18, 2017

People shared a timeline of Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage, and it makes sense why fans would be talking about them doing this to save their marriage. They met back in 2006. The couple now has four children together and a fifth on the way. They got married in September of 2008. For a long time, Josh and Anna Duggar seemed to have a perfect marriage. Not long after getting married, Josh shared that they wanted a big family.

In May of 2016, it was revealed that Josh Duggar was accused of molesting five underage girls back when he was a teenager. The show 19 Kids and Counting was actually canceled over this news. Then in August, it came out that Josh had been using the website Ashley Madison to find women to meet up with women to cheat on his wife. He apologized, went to sex rehab and now they have another baby on the way. This is causing the speculation that they did it to save their marriage, but only time will tell if they can make their relationship work.

Do you think that Josh and Anna Duggar would have got pregnant so that they could save their marriage? Do you feel like this will do the trick for them? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Counting On when it returns to TLC this summer.

