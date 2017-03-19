‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Is Making An Unbelievable Amount Of Money

The “Cash Me Outside” girl is reportedly set to be worth a million dollars! Yes, you read that right. 14-year old Danielle Bregoli, who became an overnight sensation after appearing on The Dr. Phil Show and coining the popular phrase “Cash me outside howbow dah” (which means “Catch me outside, how about that?”) is apparently cashing in on her fame. Danielle now has over 8 million followers on Instagram, and she’s been doing quite a few product endorsements.

And it’s not just the endorsement deals either. Danielle is now reportedly charging up to $30,000 to make appearances at U.S. events and $40,000 for international events. Furthermore, the 14-year old is also reportedly getting paid $40,000 to make an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, come May.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the “Cash me outside” girl could soon be getting her own TV series, staring herself and her mom, Barbara Ann Peskowitz. According to her representatives, as many as seven production companies have reached out to Danielle as of this point. If Danielle makes a deal with one of these companies, there’s a good chance she will move to Los Angeles to film the show.

And, the 14-year old is also having her upcoming birthday organized by a big company which will reportedly be offering her cuts of the ticket sales.

However, as of right now, the Cash me outside girl’s primary source of income seems to be endorsement deals. One example is this fittea endorsement, which has been viewed over 9 million times on Instagram. According to some estimates, Danielle could be raking in as much as $50,000 per each of these posts and another $100,000 a month via product ads. Wow!

Furthermore, the Cash me outside girl has also been selling several merchandises with her infamous catch-phrase “cash me outside, how bow dah”. There are now jig-saw puzzles, blankets and even Android games with her branding. While it is unclear if these items are in high demand, but nevertheless, she does seem to be releasing more and more new merchandises every day.

Danielle Bregoli has become an Internet sensation for all the wrong reasons. Danielle and her mother Barbara made their first and most famous appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in September 2016. Barbara claims that Danielle had been stealing cars, getting into fights and carrying knives with her. She said that she believed appearing on The Dr. Phil Show would force Danielle to reflect on her behavior. However, the show did something completely different to her life. It made her famous for being who she was. Just so you’ve been living under a rock, here’s the moment Daniel became an internet sensation:

After appearing on the show in September, Danielle reportedly spent four months in a treatment facility. For a while, it seemed as though she had lost her attitude and her infamous accent. But in a later appearance on The Dr. Phil Show, she seemed to return to her original form. She even claimed to have made Dr. Phil famous instead of it being the other way round.

“I made you just how Oprah [Winfrey] made you. You were nothing before I came on the show.”

Danielle has been in the headlines on numerous occasions since her fame. Earlier this year, it was reported that Danielle and her mother was involved in a fight while on a Spirit Airlines flight. In February, it was revealed that there had been fifty-one 911 calls from Danielle and her mother Barbera in the span of 1 year. And earlier this month, Danielle also hinted that she could be dropping out of school.

[Featured Image by CBS Television Distribution]