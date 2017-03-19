Celebrities Pay Their Tribute To Chuck Berry

Rock N Roll legend Chuck Berry passed away this weekend at the age of 90. Widely considered by many to be one of the most influential performers of all time, his songs were covered by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys and even Elvis. Tributes have been pouring in from all over for the rock n roll great.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said that Chuck Berry lit up the Stones’ teenage years, and blew life into their dreams of being musicians and performers. Guns N Roses guitarist, Slash, wrote that he was heartbroken and labeled Berry as the “undisputed king” of Rock N Roll.

Bruce Springsteen called Berry rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist and also the greatest rock and roll writer who ever lived.

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Shock Rocker Alice Cooper also took to twitter to pay his tribute, calling Berry “the genesis behind the great sound of rock ‘n’ roll”. He further added that with the passing of Berry, Rock had lost its father. Huey Lewis called Berry the “the most important figure in all of rock and roll”.

Ringo Starr of the Beatles paid his tribute on Twitter by writing the lyrics to Berry’s own song Rock N Roll Music, a song which the Beatles also covered.

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck ???? pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Motown Legends, The Jacksons paid their own tribute to Chuck Berry, writing on Twitter that by merging the blues with swing, Berry effectively helped create the early rock n roll sensation.

Novelist Stephen King also paid tribute to Chuck Berry, writing that even though his heart was broken by the passing of the Rock N Roll legend, he was happy that at 90-years old Berry had lived a full life.

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton also paid tribute to Chuck Berry. In a statement published in the Clinton Foundation website, President Clinton wrote that both him and Hillary had loved Chuck Berry for as long as they could remember. He wrote that Berry was “inseparable from his music – both were utterly original and distinctly American.” Clinton also remembered how Berry had played in both of his inauguration ceremonies.

Chuck Berry’s life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten. https://t.co/3Q7z0NatUd — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) March 19, 2017

Berry, who was born in St Louis, Missouri in 1926, died on Saturday at his home in Missouri. He was found in an unresponsive state at 12:40 pm. His death was announced by the St. Charles County Police via a statement.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Berry’s spectacular career spanned over seven decades. He produced countless hits during that period, his most popular songs being Johnny B. Goode, Sweet Little Sixteen and Roll Over Beethoven. In 1984, he received Grammy’s lifetime achievement award, and in 1986, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Last year, Chuck announced that he would be releasing a new album in 2017, dedicated to his wife of 68 years, Themetta “Toddy”.

John Lennon once said this about Berry: “If you tried to give rock ‘n’ roll another name you might call it ‘Chuck Berry’.” Chuck Berry’s trademark four-bar guitar intros and his sly lyrics were said to have fueled the rebelliousness of the 1950s teenagers. In a way Chuck Berry inspired a whole generation that has in turn inspired the newer generations. Bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Beach Boys defined the music and attitude of a whole generation. And when you think about how Berry in turn inspired these influential acts, you can’t help but appreciate his incredible legacy. His Rock N Roll legacy will indeed live on forever.

[Featured Image by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]