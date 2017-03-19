Barron And Melania Trump To Move To Washington Soon Could Security Costs Be Why?

Barron and Melania Trump have been accruing mounting security costs as they reside in New York’s Trump Tower; now it is being reported that the pair will finally be moving to Washington D.C.. What’s more, the First Son and Lady will be relocating to the White House much sooner than was expected.

As Fox News Insider reports, 10-year-old Barron and mom Melania are now believed to be making the transition to being official Washington D.C. residents sometime in June. The pair were planning to reside in New York longer, however, it is now being reported that Barron has found a new school in Washington D.C., a signal that the move away from Manhattan will likely be for more than just the summer.

Melania departs the White House with Donald and Barron Trump on St. Paddy's Day 3/17/17 heading to the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida pic.twitter.com/WvpNinv349 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 17, 2017

The news that Melania and Barron are finally moving to Washington D.C. comes as a relief to New York taxpayers and legislators. According to New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill, protecting Melania and Barron in New York is costing up to a staggering $146,000 each and every day – and that’s for law enforcement and security personnel. The security costs that the city has incurred as a result of the new first family’s unorthodox living arrangements even forced Mayor Bill de Blasio to beg Congress for $35 million in additional funding to cover Trump security costs.

“Trump Tower itself now presents a target to those who wish to commit acts of terror against our country, further straining our limited counterterrorism resources.”

As the news broke that Donald Trump’s wife and son would finally be making the move to Washington D.C., young Barron Trump was making a rare visit to the White House. As US Weekly reports, on Friday, the 10-year-old strolled across the White House lawn in Washington, dressed in navy to match his presidential father, mom Melania providing contrast in a striking red dress.

Barron’s Washington D.C. trip has thrust the apparently shy youth back into the media spotlight, and now that a move into the White House appears imminent, folks are looking for all the information they can find on the 10-year-old. As AM New York reports, one thing is for certain: this is one First Son whose living arrangements will be downgraded substantially by a move to Washington D.C.

In New York’s Trump Tower, Barron Trump lives like true royalty. Barron reportedly has not just his own room or suite inside the luxury skyscraper, but rather an entire floor of his own. Melania Trump confirmed her son’s decidedly lavish living arrangements to Parenting.com earlier this year. When Barron becomes a full-time resident of Washington D.C., his residence will be decidedly less posh.

Melania and Barron Trump moving to the White House in June: report https://t.co/tdhoXDrACI pic.twitter.com/BVSnlAT8nD — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2017

Despite the downgrade, many Americans are stoked with the idea of having their new First Son move to Washington D.C., and for a very specific reason. When Barron Trump moves into the White House along with Melania and the POTUS, he will be the first young son of a president to do so in over 50 years. The last time American have had a first son living in the presidential residence, it was John F. Kennedy’s son, JFK Jr – way back in the early 60s.

While Americans (particularly Trump voters) are excited to see Barron Trump move to Washington D.C. and into the White House, some are expressing concerns for the 10-year-old’s security. While many have expressed a serious distaste for the Trump security costs in New York, the last week has seen three security scares take place at the White House itself, something Donald Trump is surely keeping in mind as he plans to move Barron into the building.

As Independent Journal Review reports, just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the White House went into virtual lock-down mode after an incident involving a “suspicious vehicle” approached a security checkpoint. Conflicting reports indicate that the man may have claimed to have a bomb in the automobile. Streets surrounding the Trump White House were closed for hours, and the bomb squad and even a robot were on scene to defuse any potential explosive devices, however no bomb was reported to have been found.

Earlier in the week on March 18, a man who claimed to have “a document to deliver to the White House” was nabbed by security after jumping a bike rack near the White House fence. On March 11, another man (who has since been arrested) was caught on the Washington D.C. grounds of the White House, after having wandered around for over 15 minutes.

Currently, the Trump family is at their Trump Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and Barron Trump was not in Washington D.C. during any of the recent security scares.

Melania And Barron Trump ‘Absolutely’ Moving To The White House https://t.co/Gbbwm0YCOT pic.twitter.com/GCLEi109iZ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2017

Donald Trump was not in Washington D.C. for the latest security scare, either – he had already left for Palm Beach, Florida. As Money reports, it’s Trump’s fifth such golf vacation in less than two months, and it’s costing American taxpayers “bigly.” Every time Trump and his crew head to Mar-a-Lago, it costs taxpayers roughly $3 million to cover his security costs. And because much of Trump’s security team crashes at his own resorts, a not insignificant amount of that ends up back in the pockets of the Trump family.

For the residents of Palm Beach, the Trump security costs are even more personal – locals have already shelled out roughly $1 million to keep the Trump’s secure. In less than two months.

The costs of protecting Trump at Mar-a-Lago have gotten so exorbitant that Dave Kerner, a Palm Beach county commissioner, is now trying to find a legal way to force the Trump family to foot the bill for the “special benefits” they and their property are receiving.

“We’re very honored to have the president here, but at the same time, his travel here is such high frequency he’s not visiting Palm Beach County — he’s governing from it.”

#Barrontrump who turns 11 in 3 days, came 2 the White House 2day. I guess he'll B celebrating his birthday at The @WhiteHouse … COOL !!! pic.twitter.com/8PofZvgtMT — Carter for Congress (@TomCarterforMS) March 18, 2017

It is possible that the Trump family made the decision to move Melania and Barron Trump to Washington D.C. sooner (and more permanently) than planned in order to assuage some of the public outcry about the mounting security costs the Trump family keeps piling up.

Or, the reason could be much more specific to another recent security breach that has raised eyebrows. As New York Daily News reports, just a day before it was made known that Barron Trump is moving to Washington D.C. sooner than expected, a laptop was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s car in Brooklyn. And not just any laptop, but a laptop containing the Trump Tower floor plans and evacuation route.

Even with the recent security scares in Washington D.C., it’s possible that Donald Trump decided that Melania and Barron would be safer if they move to the White House than remain in New York.

