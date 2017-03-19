Hottest And Most Adorable Photos To Celebrate Adam Levine’s 38th Birthday

What better way to celebrate Adam Levine’s 38th birthday than a compilation of his best? And by best we mean his hottest and most adorable photos as the hottest man on earth and the most adorable husband and father.

Adam Levine turns 38th today, March 19, but that ripped body and gorgeous face just doesn’t make sense! If you’re not aware, before Adam Levine’s Maroon 5, there was Kara’s Flowers, which was his band starting 1995. In 2002, Maroon 5 finally came into existence, and many years later, the band is still the same phenomenal band Adam Levine became known for. Until now, Maroon 5’s phenomenal 2002 hits “Sunday Morning,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “This Love” remain on the playlists of many music fans and radio heads, and Adam Levine’s shirtless photos are still on countless desktop and cellphone wallpapers (am I right, girls?).

Oscar ready…too over the top? A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 11, 2015 at 9:56am PST

Nice photo @milodecruz A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 24, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

Puerto Rico…..mmmmmmm it always goes down smooth. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jul 15, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Shirtless Photos Of Adam Levine’s Tattoos https://t.co/ivqMvssEKw pic.twitter.com/tRzYliX3jo — Best Tattoos Ideas (@_Tattoos_Ideas) April 10, 2016

@paniched maybe a shirtless photo of adam levine will give u love and life idek why this is in my photos pic.twitter.com/wkZQk1dXrL — pinned. moving! (@highlightmvs) July 12, 2015

Will Adam Levine Play the Oscars Shirtless?: Adam Levine showed off a (ridiculous) possible… http://t.co/URP9xZW9U2 pic.twitter.com/G4OTuJsrtk — DJ Mista Xclusive™ (@DJMistaXclusive) February 12, 2015

Even when the Adam is not removing his clothes, or deliberately being handsome (like he usually is), he is just adorable. Look at him trying to look silly but still looking like a handsome piece of art.

This is special ???????? very special hehe A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 15, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

#HUGLIFE A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Apr 29, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

And you can give him any kind of hair—or nothing at all—and he will still look fabulous. Adam Levine has donned all kinds of hairstyle and beard styles over the past few years but he still emerged the king of kings.

Outside Adam’s music, we now know him as a family man, having married Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in July 2014. In September 2016, Behati gave birth to their first daughter, Dusty Rose. And he’s even more adorable in these photos with his wife and his daughter, now the center of his life.

Today, Behati takes to Instagram her birthday greeting to Adam.

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday ???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. ????????‍????‍????⭐️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

???????????????? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:36am PST

????????????????????????????????????????☀️???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:15am PST

Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 3, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

Words can't describe ???? Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Adam Levine has gone a long way, but he’s still the same fun-loving, talented, and handsome Adam Levine that we all got to know and swoon over.

Which was your favorite Adam Levine photo?

Happy birthday, Adam!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A&M/Octone]