Hottest And Most Adorable Photos To Celebrate Adam Levine’s 38th Birthday

What better way to celebrate Adam Levine’s 38th birthday than a compilation of his best? And by best we mean his hottest and most adorable photos as the hottest man on earth and the most adorable husband and father.

Adam Levine turns 38th today, March 19, but that ripped body and gorgeous face just doesn’t make sense! If you’re not aware, before Adam Levine’s Maroon 5, there was Kara’s Flowers, which was his band starting 1995. In 2002, Maroon 5 finally came into existence, and many years later, the band is still the same phenomenal band Adam Levine became known for. Until now, Maroon 5’s phenomenal 2002 hits “Sunday Morning,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “This Love” remain on the playlists of many music fans and radio heads, and Adam Levine’s shirtless photos are still on countless desktop and cellphone wallpapers (am I right, girls?).

Oscar ready…too over the top?

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Nice photo @milodecruz

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Puerto Rico…..mmmmmmm it always goes down smooth.

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Adam Levine at The Forum, California. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]
Adam Levine shooting "Moves Like Jagger" music video [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A&M/Octone]
Even when the Adam is not removing his clothes, or deliberately being handsome (like he usually is), he is just adorable. Look at him trying to look silly but still looking like a handsome piece of art.

This is special ???????? very special hehe

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

#HUGLIFE

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs 'Lost Stars' at the Academy Awards [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]
Adam Levine at the Super Bowl Fan Jam in Indianapolis [Image by by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Vh1]
And you can give him any kind of hair—or nothing at all—and he will still look fabulous. Adam Levine has donned all kinds of hairstyle and beard styles over the past few years but he still emerged the king of kings.

Adam Levine as rough, gruff, and hot [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]
Adam Levine goes for cleaner, swagger [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)]
Less hair, more beard, and no clean clothes by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)
The "I Just Woke Up" Look [Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]
Adam trying out the white hair [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]
Adam's "I'm A Father Now" look [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]
Outside Adam’s music, we now know him as a family man, having married Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in July 2014. In September 2016, Behati gave birth to their first daughter, Dusty Rose. And he’s even more adorable in these photos with his wife and his daughter, now the center of his life.

Today, Behati takes to Instagram her birthday greeting to Adam.

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday ????

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. ????????‍????‍????⭐️

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo at the 87th Annual Academy Awards [Image by by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]
????????????????

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

????????????????????????????????????????☀️????

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Words can't describe ???? Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Adam Levine has gone a long way, but he’s still the same fun-loving, talented, and handsome Adam Levine that we all got to know and swoon over.

Which was your favorite Adam Levine photo?

Happy birthday, Adam!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A&M/Octone]

