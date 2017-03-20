Angelina Jolie Criticized For Going Braless During Meeting With Religious Leader

Angelina Jolie is in hot water recently after being slammed by fans for going braless during a meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Hollywood star faces criticism from fans who find her choice of wardrobe as “shameless.”

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London to discuss humanitarian issues including “refugee crisis, South Sudan, and prevention of sexual violence in conflict.” However, the meeting drew negative reactions from fans. Apparently, Welby shared some photos of their meeting and fans were sent into a frenzy over Angelina’s alleged braless getup.

The religious leader shared a series of photos with the actress as they discussed serious matters and captioned it with “Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict.”

During the meeting, Angelina donned an elegant, pleated white skirt and a gray jumper. A closer look at the actress will show her braless chest, slightly flaunting her nipples. Many were quick to notice Jolie’s alleged fashion faux pas. Fans took to social media and voiced out their dismay to the UNHCR Special Envoy.

One fan commented, “She needs a bra. Looks like she could poke someone’s eye out. How embarrassing!” Another one joked, “Eyes up, Archbishop!” Some even pointed out the fact that Angelina is meeting with a religious figure, saying, “You are meeting religious figures, wear a g***mn bra.”

There were also some who expressed their support to Jolie and her advocacies regardless of what outfit she wears. One fan wrote, “She should not be judged on how she dressed or over one statement,” while another commented, “An elegant, brilliant woman of strength & poise, she maintains focus on the real issues: marginalized peoples around the globe.”

“Oh, God, I struggle with low self-esteem all the time! I think everyone does. I have so much wrong with me, it's unbelievable!” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Despite the criticisms, Angelina remains focused on her mission during the said visit. In fact, Welby was all praised to the 41-year-old actress on how she fulfills her duties wholeheartedly.

“The role of the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Refugees, Angelina Jolie-Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury also commended Jolie’s efforts as the UNHCR Special Envoy and how she addresses issues the world is facing right now, “What she said just now sums up so beautifully the issues we are facing, and puts it so precisely in terms of the challenge that there is.” Welby added, “It’s wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she’s done.”

It can be recalled that Jolie was appointed in her United Nations position back in 2012 and has been taking it seriously since then. Angelina has previously worked with the Archbishop in 2015 during the opening of the Centre for Peace and Security at the London School of Economics.

Stand against oppression, against walls and against denying humans the help they need. The current ban on Muslim refugees and immigrants coming into America is NOT the American dream. A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Earlier that week, Angelina also taught her first class as a “professor in practice” at the London School of Economics. According to reports, Jolie is teaching a course on Women, Peace, and Security. On the same day, Angelina and her son Maddox visited the Buckingham Palace. Although no member of the royal family was present to greet the two, they were given a “highly unusual private tour” of the Queen Elizabeth’s historic home.

Angelina is slowly making her way back to the limelight following her controversial divorce with Brad Pitt. The actress, who recently promotes her documentary series First They Killed My Father, finally opened up about their situation in an interview.

“I don’t want to say very much about that except to say that it was a very difficult time. And we are a family and will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Angelina Jolie’s documentary will be released on Netflix later this year.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/ Getty Images]