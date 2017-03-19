Bella Thorne Flashes Cleavage In Racy Photoshoot – Talks About Being Herself

Bella Thorne has once again broken boundaries and appeared in a sexy avatar. In a recent interview, former Disney star talked about how much she likes being herself.

Bella Thorne’s racy photoshoot was taken by Out Magazine where the actress revealed that she refuses to fake and likes being herself. The 19-year-old actress’ social media platforms are always updating every minute detail of her life. She does not even hesitate to share topless pictures or simple teenage problems like acne on face.

Disney’s Shake It Up star admitted that everyone in the industry does not really accept her being so out in the open. Thorne even openly revealed during a Twitter conversation with a fan that she is bisexual, to which her publicist objected.

“I didn’t think it’d be that big of a deal but of course my publicist calls me right after, and she’s like, “You can’t just go around saying that!’ And I’m like, ‘Why can’t you?’ It made me even more like, ‘F*** you guys, I’m totally bisexual!’ I think it’s about time people start stepping into the spotlight with the truth of who they are.”

The Famous In Love actress has come forward as a teenage icon and she is rocking it. She has openly embraced her sexuality and kept her life open for fans to connect. She even revealed her nipple piercing pictures and many other racy images on her social media handles. However, she does admit that so much honesty does get her in trouble time and again, Wonderland Magazine reported.

“I lied for so long, lying about myself and who I really was and now I have just made it a thing, to be honest all the time. Maybe too honest, brutally honest. It gets me into trouble sometimes.”

Currently, Bella is rumored to be dating forward for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies Chandler Parsons. She has not officially acknowledged the relationship as of yet. In her interview, Thorne did not comment about her relationship status but said that she likes boys and girls who can make her laugh and carry positive energy.

Former Disney star added that if she ever dates a girl then her lover needs to be her princess cause she is a tomboy and in a guy, she mostly looks for honesty.

“In this industry, things can get negative real quick but I surround myself with my positive crew. So if you can’t be positive, you can’t be in the KREW… Someone that will make me laugh. Same things that I would look for in a guy. If I were to be dating a girl, I would want them to be girly and be my little princess, I want to take care of her.”

Bella has definitely achieved success at a young age but really wishes to keep learning. She further said that she is currently writing a series, which will take her few years to finish then maybe this will be one of her big achievement. The actress also would like to master talent of driving and skateboarding. Thorne is wishing to become an overall artist and trying to surround her life with good people.

“People are diverse. And I like that about them but the main thing that’s constant is good energy. People who don’t just want to go out all the time, there is more to life than going out.”

Thorne is currently portraying lead role of Paige Townsen/ August in Freeform’s Famous In Love. She will soon be seen in several movie projects including The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, You Get Me and The Babysitter. She has also recently launched complete goth look, which is said to be part of one of her upcoming projects, postapocalyptic film Break My Heart 1,000 Times. She is seen sporting long black hair with blunt bangs paired with winged liner.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]