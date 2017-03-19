Lala Kent On Plastic Surgery: Vanderpump Rules Star Says ‘Enough Is Enough’!

Lala Kent has had plenty of plastic surgery in her day – she’ll be the first to admit it – but now she says that it might be time to cut back on going under the knife. And, she admits that she regrets some of the surgeries she’s done over the years.

Sitting down with Bravo’s The Lookbook magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star owned up to a laundry list of procedures: Botox in her forehead and between her eyebrows. “Filler” (injections of synthetic materials under the skin) in her cheeks, chin, and lips.

“So, pretty much my whole face, except my nose.”

And unlike a lot of celebrities who have had “work” done, Lala doesn’t shy away from admitting it. In fact, she jokes that there’s no real way of pretending you haven’t had plastic surgery.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this.’ I’m pretty open about things like that.”

For some people – those who can afford it, anyway – plastic surgery can become an addiction. Addiction specialist Dr. Howard Samuels says that dissatisfaction with one’s body can drive a person to go under the knife compulsively, to the detriment of their health.

“Unlike drug addicts who suffer from chemical addiction, plastic surgery addicts experience mental obsession to alter their bodies and faces. Typically this comes from underlying insecurities and desires to look a certain way, to fit their personal ideal of beauty.”

That doesn’t seem to be a problem for Lala, however. She’s ready to admit that she’s made some mistakes, and, in some ways anyway, she’s done.

“I will say, this last time I feel like I overdid it. I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!”

However, there are some other options that will remain on the table. She blames “horrible genetics” for her jawline, which means she’s still going to get “filler” there whenever she thinks she needs it. And, she says, she hasn’t sworn off Botox – but there’s a good reason for that: she has a bad habit of scowling at people.

In other Lala Kent news, it appears that fans of Vanderpump Rules will be seeing her again on the show, however briefly. As Us Magazine reports, Lala, who left the show after Season 4, will be back for part of Season 5. She’ll appear on the Season 5 finale show, and insider sources say she was present back in February when the cast filmed a reunion with Andy Cohen.

And don’t expect any drama from Lala’s appearances in the finale or the reunion show; insiders say that she merely stopped by to “say her piece” and then leave. And, it appears she’s getting along with frenemies Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie Shay, according to the insider.

“She hung out with Scheana and Ariana the whole time [while filming the reunion].”

That she would be getting along with her former SUR co-workers these days is a testament to how far things have come for Lala. She tells Us Magazine that she left the show because her cast mates were accusing her of dating a married man.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f–k they pulled this out.”

