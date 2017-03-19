You Can Order A Free Domino’s Pizza Right Now

If you’re having takeaway, this cool promotional hack can get you a free Domino’s pizza tonight until March 31.

Domino’s has always been at the forefront of anything pizza and anything crazy. We’ve seen the easiest ordering system with Tweet-a-pizza, Domino’s Pizza delivery robot named DRU, and even a pizza reindeer delivery system. Yes, all those promotional antics are amusing, Domino’s, thank you. But there’s only one thing that’s better than Rudolph delivering your pizza—and that’s free pizza.

Order A Domino’s Pizza. A Robot, DRU Is His Name, Will Deliver It To You. Quite Soon… https://t.co/X05Ztk2zMi pic.twitter.com/znIoKkQJPo — The Daily Auto News (@7ocus) August 16, 2016

Good thing Domino’s has that covered, as well. The Sun walks us through the process of this kind-of-painstaking-but-essentially-free pizza delivery and with the money you’ll be saving, might as well give it a whirl.

Essentially, you need to sign up on Quidco, a cashback and voucher codes site, and you will be able to get £15 cashback on a £10 order. The cashback offer started yesterday, March 17, and will run until March 31 so you’ll have plenty of time to schedule your free pizza night. All Domino’s pizza branches in the UK are participating in this deal, so you’ll have no problem ordering a pizza for yourself using Quidco’s cashback reward.

How To Get Free Domino’s Pizza For Dummies (via Mirror)

You must purchase your Domino’s order by going through the Quidco site here.

The £15 Cashback deal is only available for new members with no previous purchases or cashback through Quidco.

Customers will need to spend a minimum of £10 to receive £15 cashback.

The offer is available to new members from 10pm on March 17 to 11:59pm on March 31.

The offer is limited to 2,000 redemptions on a first come first serve basis.

Receipts must be submitted before the offer expires. Once a receipt is submitted, cashback may take up to 30 days to track.

If you’re not interested in signing up for Quidco, however (come on, free pizza!), Cornwall Live reported earlier about this man who leaked all Domino’s discount codes for every single pizza store in Britain.

His name is Tom Church and he actually made a program to deliver all Domino’s discount codes available in every British postcode, which could be accessed through here. Church spent three months compiling all the discount codes for all 800 Domino’s pizza stores around UK to be able to complete the program. How wicked is that?

Finding the discount codes on your nearest Domino’s store is easy as pie, too. All you have to do is like their Facebook page, input your post code, and voila! Discounted pizza! No hidden fees, no agenda—except that if you decide to donate, all profits will go to UK charity Comic Relief.

Tom Church talks about his discount Domino’s pizza website as follows.

“The Chancellor’s budget means some people, especially the self-employed, will be worse off. With this tool, I hope to help save people money so they can keep enjoying the best thing in life: pizza. “I’ve helped thousands of people get a code. Usually, it’s people who love Domino’s so much, but can’t quite afford it, or groups of friends.”

If you’re wondering how legit his discount codes are, you don’t need to fret, because the availability of the discount codes are updated daily. In fact, Domino’s has given its seal of approval of Tom’s tool, as well.

Louise Butler, spokesperson for Domino’s, said as follows.

“We work hard to get our voucher codes out to our valued customers and frequently use promotions to raise money for our charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust. “We’re pleased Tom is also helping people enjoy the great taste of our freshly handmade pizza, whilst donating to charity – it would be great to hear how much he raises!”

If you’re outside UK, however, and are reading this from the US, do take note, too, that Domino’s in the US is holding a buy one get one pizza deal for online and carryout orders. So that’s technically free pizza, too!

Your???? are not deceiving you.???? This week, buy one???? at menu price and get the second FREE. Online and carryout only. pic.twitter.com/oE9QghCDbO — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) March 15, 2017

What's your favorite Domino's pizza?

