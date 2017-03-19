Serena Williams Wedding Date Not Set But Invites Friend Meghan Markle and Harry

Serena Williams is getting married and has invited close friend Meghan Markle and her boyfriend Prince Harry, even though a wedding date has not yet been set by Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Serena has started planning her wedding by putting together a guest list of people who she wants to witness her and Alexis Ohanian’s big day.

First up, Williams is inviting the who’s who in the world of tennis and celebrities. One of her friends who will be invited is Suits actress, Meghan Markle. The Sun reports that this time it is Meghan who will be inviting her boyfriend Prince Harry to her friend Serena’s wedding, after Harry took her to his friend’s wedding in Jamaica earlier this year.

“Serena has told her sister and some pro friends Meghan is definitely getting a ‘plus one’ for Harry.”

Even though no official date has been set for the wedding, Serena is wisely letting her A-list friends know that they are on her guest list so that they can keep their busy schedules open.

“No date has been announced yet but Serena has made it clear who should be keeping their diary free so they can celebrate her big day.”

Stock News USA, also reports that Serena’s sister Venus may “invite anyone she wants” to the wedding.

Serena and Meghan Firm Friends

Meghan Markle has been a long-time admirer of Serena’s tennis prowess, congratulating her on her Twitter account in 2014.

But according to Telegraph, they only became friends as the beginning of 2015, when Serena Williams approached Meghan Markle and suggested that they hang out.

On Meghan’s blog, The Tig,Markle talks about her friendship with Serena.

“We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship.” ” She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto. We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition. ” “So began our friendship. She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto.”

Last year Markle traveled to watch her friend Serena at Wimbledon in Britain last year. And then as her relationship with Prince Harry began to develop, traveled often to the UK.

My eyes are closed but my heart is so open! So proud of your new collection @serenawilliams ???? Happy I could be there to support you xx #NYFW A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

Serena and Meghan Have Plenty in Common: Could 2017 Be the Year They Both Wed?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been developing at a blistering speed. Likewise, Serena and her Reddit co-founder fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, have also only been dating for over a year, could Prince Harry perhaps catch a clue and make things official.

After all, Meghan and Serena have so much in common.

“We are both the same age, love hot sauce, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our shared level of ambition.”

If tennis royalty, Serena Williams is to be married this year, wouldn’t it be wonderful if her friend was to follow suit? Who’s to say that Meghan won’t be marrying her Prince Harry this year after all?

[Featured Image by Luca Bruno/AP Images]